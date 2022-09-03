Nick Kyrgios

Watch Nick Kyrgios Break Out Wild Celebration in US Open Win

Kyrgios had some fun during his third-round victory

By Max Molski

Nick Kyrgios seems to be enjoying himself at the 2022 U.S. Open.

The Australian brought out some antics during his third-round match against American J.J. Wolf on Friday. While Kyrgios can be unpredictable, his behavior was rather playful in what became a straight-sets victory.

When he threaded a shot past Wolf to take a 3-1 lead over Wolf in the second set, he broke out an Elvis-esque celebration. Check out the moment below beginning at the :47 mark:

Kyrgios cruised to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory. His celebration following match point was much more vocal than his prior one:

With the win, Kyrgios advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career.

Next up for Kyrgios is a match against the top-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, on Sunday. If Kyrgios pulls off the upset, we can only expect that the celebration will be even more emphatic.

