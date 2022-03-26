Watch No. 2 Villanova Wildcats Punch Ticket to Final Four

The Villanova Wildcats will advance to the Final Four after defeating the Houston Cougars in one of the lowest-scoring Elite Eight games in NCAA men's basketball history.

Villanova led by as many as 11 points in the first half but went on to miss 10 of its final 12 attempts from the field, which allowed the Cougars to capitalize in the first half and chip into the lead before heading into halftime.

Despite executing just 28.8% (15-for-52) from the field, the Wildcats went on to escape the push from the Cougars with a 50-44 win.

Jermaine Samuels was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Caleb Daniels came off the bench and finished the night with 12 points.

The Wildcats have advanced to its first Final Four appearance since 2018, making its seventh overall appearance since 1939. They have a strong chance to win their fourth national championship.