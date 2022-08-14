WATCH: Nottingham Forest Scores First Premier League Goal in 23 Years

The Tricky Trees are officially back.

After 23 years away from England’s top-flight league, Nottingham Forest scored their first Premier League goal on Sunday against West Ham United in front of a raucous home crowd.

For the first time in 23 years, Nottingham Forest have scored a Premier League goal!



Look how much it means to the Nottingham Forest fans. Forest lead 1-0 at the half.

It came during stoppage time before the end of the first half when left-back Harry Toffolo sliced his way into West Ham’s penalty box. He laid the ball off to former Manchester United and West Ham attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who had his shot deflected by Ben Johnson. Unfortunately for Johnson, newly signed Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi was right there as the ball bounced off him and rolled in.

It might not have been the prettiest first goal back, but they all count. Forest would hang on to win 1-0 despite some shaky moments. Dean Henderson, currently on loan from Manchester United, saved a penalty taken by England international Declan Rice in the 64th minute.

About 20 minutes later, newly signed right-back Neco Williams from Liverpool had a goal-line clearance from a corner kick that kept Forest’s clean sheet intact.

Nico Williams with the goal-line clearance!



Will West Ham find a breakthrough in the last 6 minutes of the match?

Forest had lost to Newcastle United 2-0 on the road in Matchweek 1, but they got to celebrate this week’s special win in front of their home fans.

Next up for the Tricky Trees is a trip to Goodison Park in a match against Frank Lampard’s Everton side. The Toffees have lost both of their games this season, so maybe Forest can add their first away goal next week since returning to the Premier League.