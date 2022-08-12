WATCH: Panthers star D.J. Moore prevents fight between fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Carolina Panthers hosted their Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, and the biggest highlight from the night wasn't something that happened on the field.

A video captured by @Keeppoundingtv on Twitter showed two fans having a heated argument in the lower bowl of the stadium during the event. But before things could potentially escalate, star wide receiver D.J. Moore stood up onto the wall surrounding the field to talk some sense into the fans.

In the now-viral video, Moore could be heard telling them "we're at a family function."

While the video cuts out before Moore leaves, the former first-round pick seemed to have successfully defused the situation, as there weren't any reports of the two fans going at it afterward.

The Panthers didn't give Moore a three-year, $61 million contract earlier this year to break up fan fights, but kudos to him for doing so anyway.