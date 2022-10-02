WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Spins Free, Makes Incredible Lobbed TD Pass

WATCH: Mahomes spins free, makes incredible lobbed TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patrick Maho-my-god.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback made an incredible play on Sunday Night Football that led to his second touchdown pass of the game.

ARE YOU KIDDING, PATRICK MAHOMES!?! 😳#KCvsTB on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/v3BhMkvFsE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 3, 2022

On a second-and-goal play from the two-yard line, the Chiefs ran a play-action pass that had a free runner from the Buccaneers defensive line get an open lane to sack Mahomes.

Mahomes avoided it, spun away from linebacker Devin White and just managed to get the lobbed pass off at the line of scrimmage to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown to make it 21-3 in the early stages of the second quarter.

It’s definitely not the first time the Texas Tech product has made a mind-boggling play throughout his time as the Chiefs’ starting signal caller, but it’s certainly not something NFL fans will get tired of seeing – unless your favorite team is matched up against him.