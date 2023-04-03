WATCH: Red Sox' Masataka Yoshida Belts First MLB Homer

WATCH: Masataka Yoshida belts first MLB homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Masataka Yoshida is on the board.

The Boston Red Sox' prized offseason addition collected his first big-league homer Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the bottom of the first inning, Yoshida belted an opposite-field bomb over the Green Monster to tie the game at three runs apiece.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Watch:

Welcome to the big leagues, Masataka Yoshida! pic.twitter.com/0A4gdZXqjD — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2023

Rafael Devers got the Red Sox rally started with a solo homer to straightaway center field. Triston Casas put Boston ahead later in the inning with a two-run shot down the right-field line.

Yoshida, a former star of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, signed a five-year, $ 90 million deal with the Red Sox during the offseason. Known for his advanced plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills, the 29-year-old also possesses some pop. He put it on display during the 2023 World Baseball Classic when he set a tournament record with 13 RBI to help Japan win the championship.