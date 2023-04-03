MLB

WATCH: Red Sox' Masataka Yoshida Belts First MLB Homer

Yoshida was a breakout star from the 2023 World Baseball Classic

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Masataka Yoshida belts first MLB homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Masataka Yoshida is on the board.

The Boston Red Sox' prized offseason addition collected his first big-league homer Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the bottom of the first inning, Yoshida belted an opposite-field bomb over the Green Monster to tie the game at three runs apiece.

Watch:

Rafael Devers got the Red Sox rally started with a solo homer to straightaway center field. Triston Casas put Boston ahead later in the inning with a two-run shot down the right-field line.

Yoshida, a former star of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, signed a five-year, $ 90 million deal with the Red Sox during the offseason. Known for his advanced plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills, the 29-year-old also possesses some pop. He put it on display during the 2023 World Baseball Classic when he set a tournament record with 13 RBI to help Japan win the championship.

