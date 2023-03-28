USMNT

Watch USMNT Goalie Matt Turner's Awesome Gender Reveal After Win Vs. El Salvador

It's a girl!

By Max Molski

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Matt Turner and his family had many reasons to celebrate on Monday.

First, the goalkeeper earned a clean sheet and helped guide the U.S. men's national team to a 1-0 victory over El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The greater celebration came after the match, though, as Turner found out he and his wife are going to have a baby girl.

Surrounded by his USMNT teammates, Turner did an on-field gender reveal in which he kicked a small soccer ball that happened to be filled with pink powder.

Turner married Ashley Herron in May 2022 and the couple welcomed their first child, son Easton, on June 29, 2022.

