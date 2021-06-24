‘We're Proud of You, Man': Boston College Football Signs 14-Year-Old With Cancer

He may never catch a pass in front of a packed house at Alumni Stadium, but 14-year-old Jack Giorgio is an inspiration to the Boston College football team nonetheless.

The teenager from Higham, Massachusetts, is battling cancer and he's now a BC Eagle.

"We're proud of you, man. We're excited to have you part of this thing," head coach Jeff Hafley told Jack Thursday, when he met his teammates for the first time in an arrangement made by Team Impact.

The national nonprofit matches kids and college teams for a two-year program providing emotional support and helping them fully heal.

For Jack, shaking hands with these huge athletes left him "psyched," he said, though he added it was "a little overwhelming."

Hafley said Jack brings a message to the Eagles: "Perseverance, fighting through hard times, not giving up. Dedication, Grit. Everything you talk to a team about. You can talk about it all day long, but he's a living example of it, and I think that's so important for our team to see and not just hear."