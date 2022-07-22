What are the most runs scored in an MLB game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made history – and not the good kind.

Boston allowed the Toronto Blue Jays to collect 28 runs in a 28-5 loss inside of Fenway Park on Friday night, which marked the most allowed in one game by the franchise in its 121-year history.

Toronto drove in seven runs in the top of the third and 11 in the fifth in its highest-scoring innings on the night, registering 28 total runs on 29 hits.

The Blue Jays’ output ranks as one of the highest by a team in league history. These are the most runs by a team in an MLB game since the National League and American League signed the National Agreement in 1903:

What are the most runs in an MLB game?

The Texas Rangers hold the record for most runs in an MLB game, dropping 30 against the Baltimore Orioles in 2007, so Toronto came within striking distance of breaking the record.

Including the Rangers and Blue Jays, these are the most runs scored by a team in an MLB game, with 25 being the cutoff:

30 runs: Texas Rangers (30) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3) on Aug. 22, 2007

29 runs: Boston Red Sox (29) vs. St. Louis Browns (4) on June 8, 1950

29 runs: Chicago White Sox (29) vs. Kansas City Athletics (6) on April 23, 1955

29 runs: Atlanta Braves (29) vs. Miami Marlins (9) on Sept. 9, 2020

28 runs: St. Louis Cardinals (28) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6) on July 6, 1929

27 runs: Cleveland Indians (27) vs. Boston Red Sox (3) on July 7, 1923

26 runs: Cincinnati Reds (26) vs. Boston Rustlers (3) on June 4, 1911

26 runs: Chicago Cubs (26) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (23) on Aug. 25, 1922

26 runs: New York Giants (26) vs. Brooklyn Dodgers (8) on April 30, 1944

26 runs: Cleveland Indians (26) vs. St. Louis Browns (3) on Aug. 12, 1948

26 runs: Philadelphia Phillies (26) vs. New York Mets (7) on June 11, 1985

26 runs: Chicago Cubs (26) vs. Colorado Rockies (7) on Aug. 18, 1995

26 runs: Texas Rangers (26) vs. Baltimore Orioles (7) on April 19, 1996

26 runs: Kansas City Royals (26) vs. Detroit Tigers (5) on Sept. 9, 2004

25 runs: New York Giants (25) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13) on June 9, 1901

25 runs: Brooklyn Superbas (25) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6) on Sept. 23, 1901

25 runs: Cleveland Indians (25) vs. Philadelphia Athletics (7) on May 11, 1930

25 runs: New York Yankees (25) vs. Philadelphia Athletics (2) on May 24, 1936

25 runs: Boston Red Sox (25) vs. Miami Marlins (8) on June 27, 2003

What is the highest-scoring game in MLB history?

As noted in the list above, the Cubs and Phillies own the highest-scoring game in MLB history with 49 total runs on Aug. 25, 1922. Philadelphia once trailed 25-6 and almost pulled off an improbable comeback, but fell three runs short of tying the score.

Are there any other 40-run games in MLB history?

The Cubs-Phillies 49-run offensive explosion in 1922 is rivaled by only one other contest: the Cubs and Phillies in 1979.

This time, however, the Phillies got the last laugh, winning 23-22 in a 45-run affair.