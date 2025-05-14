What doctors are saying about Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury

The Boston Celtics are one loss away from elimination, but the bad news goes beyond the quest for a repeat championship.

Jayson Tatum underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon Tuesday after suffering the injury in the final minutes of Monday night's game against the Knicks.

Medical experts who spoke with NBC10 Boston said that the operation itself is quick, but that Tatum faces a long road to recovery.

"The surgery is short, but the post-op period, athletes will commonly be immobilized in a boot or a cast for about six to eight weeks, followed by some physical therapy to restore their range of motion and strength," said Dr. Amy Brown, an expert in sports medicine and an orthopedic surgeon at Tufts Medical Center.

While she's not connected to Tatum's medical case, Brown is familiar with the type of injury and the length of recovery.

"Typically anywhere from six to nine months, but sometimes up to a year," she said. "But the prognosis is excellent."

Dr. Gregory Waryasz, head of foot and ankle sports medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, said he does about two or three Achilles surgeries each week, and they usually take about an hour.

"It is a long recovery, and people usually use a little bit of explosiveness, which is important," he said. "With modern techniques, patients are doing better, but people usually lose a little bit of a step. But hopefully, you know, he's got a great training staff over there."

Dr. Fernando Raduan, head of the foot and ankle sports medicine program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, also weighed in on the recovery process.

"We usually say that we can be at your best again after about nine months," he said. "Sometimes, some athletes can do this a little bit faster, like bring it down to seven, maybe eight."

Raduan said the Achilles is the strongest tendon in the body.

"It is responsible for transferring all the power from the calf muscle to the foot," he said. "The eccentric contraction of the muscles when you're stepping back, to speed up forwards, so when you step back, the tendon is lengthening. At the same time, you are contracting the muscle, to go forward — that is exactly when you put a lot of power on to the tendon, on the eccentric contraction, and the tendon sometimes can't keep up with the pressure and the tension, and the tear happens."