What Horses Are in the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Post Positions, Jockeys, More

Will magic strike again in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Though Rich Strike won’t be competing after becoming one of the best stories in sports in 2022, 20 horses are in pole position to win the event in 2023, which will kick start the Triple Crown.

Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are among the top names to keep an eye on when the race gets underway in Louisville this Saturday, but they’ll certainly face competition to make history.

Here are the 20 races competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby along with their post positions and jockeys:

What horses are competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Here is the list of the 20 horses set to run on Saturday:

Hit Show

Verifying

Two Phil’s

Confidence Game

Tapit Trice

Kingsbarns

Reincarnate

Mage

Skinner

Practical Move

Disarm

Jace’s Road

Sun Thunder

Angel of Empire

Forte

Raise Cain

Derma Sotogake

Rocket Can

Lord Miles

Continuar

What are the post positions for the horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Here are the post positions for each horse on Saturday:

Who are the jockeys for the horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Here are the jockey’s for all 20 horses running on Saturday:

Hit Show: Manny Franco

Verifying: Tyler Gaffalione

Two Phil’s: Jareth Loveberry

Confidence Game: James Graham

Tapit Trice: Luis Saez

Kingsbarns: Jose L. Ortiz

Reincarnate: John R. Velazquez

Mage: Javier Castellano

Skinner: Juan J. Hernandez

Practical Move: Ramon A. Vazquez

Disarm: Joel Rosario

Jace’s Road: Florent Geroux

Sun Thunder: Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.

Angel of Empire: Flavien Prat

Forte: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Raise Cain: Gerardo Corrales

Derma Sotogake (Japan): Christophe Lemaire

Rocket Can: Junior Alvarado

Lord Miles: Paco Lopez

Continuar (Japan): Ryusei Sakai

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The main event on Saturday, May 6 is slated for 6:57 p.m. ET. It is the most exciting two minutes in sports.

NBC will begin its Derby Day broadcast at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday with coverage of the early races leading up to the Triple Crown race. Derby Day coverage can also be viewed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The full Derby Day schedule is available here.