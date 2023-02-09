When are the NFL Awards 2023? A look at the honors, finalists, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 NFL season was full of surprises.

The New York Giants and New York Jets – doormats in their respective divisions for more than half a decade – returned to relevance this year, as last year’s Super Bowl champion descended in the NFC West standings and missed out on the playoffs entirely.

The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only football team failing to meet expectations in 2022. It was a down year in Denver, too. And fans of the Bears, Texans, Cardinals, Colts, Falcons and Raiders weren’t particularly happy after quickly being eliminated from playoff contention.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII. The two squads will compete for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

Before the big game, the league will host its annual celebration of its best players, coaches and moments from the 2022 regular season. These highlights will all be recognized at the 12th Annual NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Here are all the details about the awards show:

What is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors is an awards presentation held at the end of each season. Similar to any other awards show, like the Oscars or Grammys, NFL Honors has a variety of awards that are presented by a host in front of a star-studded, in-person audience.

When is NFL Honors 2023?

The 12th Annual NFL Honors is set for Thursday, Feb. 9, at 9 p.m. ET, where awards for the 2022 NFL season will be handed out.

Where is NFL Honors held?

Since the 1st Annual NFL Honors in 2012, the show has been held during Super Bowl week in the city hosting the game. That won’t change in 2023, when NFL Honors will be held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix just days before the Eagles and Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LVII at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale, Ariz.

Who is hosting NFL Honors this year?

Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th Annual NFL Honors, her first time hosting the event. Past hosts include Alec Baldwin (2012-14), Seth Meyers (2015), Conan O’Brien (2016), Keegan-Michael Key (2017, 2022), Rob Riggle (2018) and Steve Harvey (2019-21).

How can I watch NFL Honors?

NFL Honors will air on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this year.

What awards are given out at NFL Honors?

There are a number of awards handed out at NFL Honors. Here’s the full list and finalists:

AP Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

AP Coach of the Year Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills Brian Daboll, New York Giants Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

AP Comeback Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

AP Offensive Player of the Year Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, New York Jets Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

AP Assistant Coach of the Year Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NFL Fan of the Year

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Aaron Rodgers won’t earn the top prize for a third consecutive year. After being named First-Team All-Pro, Mahomes is the favorite to be the Most Valuable Player in the NFL.

If Mahomes does win it, he will become a two-time winner of the league’s MVP award and the 10th player in NFL history to have multiple MVPs.

Peyton Manning holds the record for most MVPs in NFL history with five.