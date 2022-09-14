When Do the 2022 MLB Playoffs Start? Here's the Full Schedule

When do the MLB playoffs start? Here’s the full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here.

After 162 grueling regular season games, only 12 teams will advance to the postseason. And with less than a month remaining in the regular season, 11 of those 12 playoff spots are still up for grabs.

So, who will be the last club standing come November? Will the Atlanta Braves be able to repeat as champions or will a different team hoist the World Series trophy this year?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are the details on the 2022 MLB postseason:

When do the 2022 MLB playoffs start?

The 2022 MLB playoffs begin on Friday, Oct. 7, with four wild card games on the slate.

The regular season concludes on Wednesday, Oct. 5, giving wild card teams just one day of rest.

What is the 2022 MLB playoff format?

The latest collective bargaining agreement, signed earlier this year, implemented a new postseason format. Here’s how it works…

Six teams make the postseason in each league – three division winners and three other teams with the best winning percentage.

The top two teams in each league get an automatic bye into the division series.

The wild card series is best-of-three with the higher seed hosting every game. The third division winner hosts the lowest wild card team, while the top two wild card teams face each other.

The division series is best-of-five, with the traditional 2-2-1 home field format. The No. 1 seed plays the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 wild card series. The No. 2 seed plays the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 wild card series. There is no reseeding.

The league championship series and World Series are still best-of-seven, with the traditional 2-3-2 home field format.

What is the full 2022 MLB playoff schedule?

Now that you know the format, here’s the full schedule for the 2022 MLB playoffs:

Wild Card Series

Friday, Oct. 7

NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN

NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN

AL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN

AL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN

AL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN

NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN

NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 9

NL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

NL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

AL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

AL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

Division Series

Tuesday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 1, FOX or FS1

NLDS B, Game 1, FOX or FS1

ALDS A, Game 1, TBS

ALDS B, Game 1, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 12

NLDS A, Game 2, FOX or FS1

NLDS B, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

ALDS A, Game 2, TBS

ALDS B, Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

NLDS A, Game 3, FS1

NLDS B, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

ALDS A, Game 3, TBS

ALDS B, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17

ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

League Championship Series

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

ALCS Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 3, TBS

NLCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

ALCS Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2, FOX

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5, FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6, FOX (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7, FOX (if necessary)

Who has clinched an MLB playoff berth?

The Dodgers are the only team to punch a berth to the 2022 MLB postseason so far. They wrapped up the NL West with almost a month of games left on the calendar by besting the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Who is favored to win the 2022 World Series?

The Dodgers, who own the best record in baseball this season and were preseason World Series favorites, are favored to win it all, according to our partner PointsBet.

Here are the full odds to win the 2022 World Series:

Dodgers, +300

Astros, +425

Mets, +550

Yankees, +600

Braves, +700

Blue Jays, +1600

Cardinals, +1800

Mariners, +2200

Padres, +3000

Rays, +3000

Phillies, +3500

Guardians, +5000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.