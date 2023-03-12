When is the First Four of March Madness? Teams, schedule, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For most teams in the men’s and women's NCAA basketball tournaments, six wins stand between them and a national championship.

But for some, an extra victory is required.

A total of eight teams from each tournament field have to earn their way into the Big Dance’s Round of 64 by playing in the First Four.

The First Four was introduced to the men's tournament in 2011 and has seen two teams make it from there all the way to the Final Four: VCU in 2011 and UCLA in 2021. Last season was the first time the women's tourney featured the First Four.

So, could we see a First Four squad make a Cinderella run this year?

Here’s what to know about the opening games of March Madness:

Which teams are in the First Four of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament?

Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will play for the No. 16 seed in the South, which comes with a first-round matchup against No. 1 overall seed Alabama.

The other 16 seed up for grabs is in the East, where Texas Southern will take on Fairleigh Dickinson. No. 1 Purdue awaits the winner of the matchup.

Pitt and Mississippi State will meet with the No. 11 seed in the Midwest and a matchup with No. 6 Iowa State on the line.

The No. 11 seed in the Midwest, meanwhile, will go to either Arizona State or Nevada, with the winner advancing to face No. 6 TCU.

When is the First Four of the men’s NCAA tournament?

The men's First Four will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Where is the First Four of the men’s NCAA tournament?

Men's First Four games are held at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio.

What is the schedule for the First Four of the men’s NCAA tournament?

Tuesday

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6:40 p.m. ET

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 6:40 p.m. ET

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 9:10 p.m. ET

What TV channel is the First Four of the men’s NCAA tournament on?

All men's First Four games will be broadcast on truTV.

How to stream the First Four of the men’s NCAA tournament

You can also stream the action on truTV.com, NCAA.com, the truTV app and the March Madness Live app.

Which teams are in the First Four of the women's NCAA tournament?

Monmouth and Tennessee Tech will battle for the No. 16 seed in the Greenville 2 region, where No. 1 Indiana awaits the winner.

The No. 11 seed in the Greenville 1 region will go to either Illinois or Mississippi State, and the winner will face No. 6 Creighton.

In the Seattle 4 region, Southern and Sacred Heart will square off for the No. 16 seed and the chance to meet No. 1 Stanford.

The No. 11 seed in the Seattle 3 region will be either Purdue or St. John's, and they'll face No. 6 UNC.

When is the First Four of the women's NCAA Tournament?

The women's First Four is on Wednesday and Thursday.

Where is the First Four of the women's NCAA Tournament?

The top 16 seeds of the women's tournament host the First Four, Round of 64 and Round of 32.

What is the schedule for the First Four of the women's NCAA Tournament?

Wednesday

No. 16 Southern vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart, time TBD (Stanford, California)

No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, time TBD (South Bend, Indiana)

Thursday

No. 16 Monmouth vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech, time TBD (Bloomington, Indiana)

No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 11 St. John's, time TBD (Columbus, Ohio)

What TV channel is the First Four of the women's NCAA Tournament on?

Wednesday's First Four games will be shown on ESPNU, while Thursday's contests will air on ESPN2.

How to stream the First Four of the women's NCAA Tournament

You can also stream the all action on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.