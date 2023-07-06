Wimbledon

When is the Wimbledon curfew?

Here is when the grasscourt action at the All England Club concludes each day and why there is a curfew

By Julia Elbaba

Rain, rain and more rain has caused quite a bit of delay at the All England Club.

On day 4 of Wimbledon, British icon Andy Murray is closing out play on Center Court against Greece's world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The two have exchanged winning a set in tiebreakers with limited time left to play before Wimbledon's curfew.

Let's take a look at what the curfew actually is and why it is in place:

When is the Wimbledon curfew?

The Wimbledon curfew is 11 p.m. local time in England and it has been in place since 2009 when Center Court opened its roof.

Why does Wimbledon have a curfew?

Wimbledon has a curfew for consideration of local residents.

A statement from Wimbledon in 2018 read that the curfew is a "Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area.

“The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration.”

What are the Wimbledon curfew rules?

All matches must stop at 11 p.m. local time, according to tournament rules.

What time is it in London?

London is five hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time and eight hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time.

