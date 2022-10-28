Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game.
Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty price tag, especially if you plan to bring friends or family along for the ride.
While some stadiums offer food for a reasonable price, some arenas will have you dropping a pretty penny.
As the 2022 NBA season has just begun, let’s get to know the stadiums with the most expensive food:
The following data is based on the average price of one hot dog per person in 2022, according to Bookies.com.

|Rank
|Team
|Hot Dog Cost
|Top-rated Concession Stand
|1.
|New York Knicks
|$9
|Mike’s Hot Honey Fried Chicken
|2.
|Golden State Warriors
|$8.50
|Bakesale Betty
|T-3
|Milwaukee Bucks
|$7.50
|Iron Grate BBQ
|T-3
|Miami Heat
|$7.50
|Chicken Ciao
|T-3
|Washington Wizards
|$7.50
|Ben’s Chili Bowl
|6.
|Brooklyn Nets
|$7.25
|Buffalo Boss
|7.
|Utah Jazz
|$7
|Farr’s Ice Cream
|T-8
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$6.75
|Ludo Bird
|T-8
|Boston Celtics
|$6.75
|Lucky’s Chicken
|T-8
|Los Angeles Clippers
|$6.75
|Ludo Bird
|T-8
|Houston Rockets
|$6.75
|Hou BBQ
What is the average price for food at an NBA stadium?
The average price for a hot dog at an NBA stadium in 2022 is $6.10.
Which NBA stadium has the least expensive food?
|Rank
|Team
|Hot Dog Cost
|Top-rated Concession Stand
|1.
|San Antonio Spurs
|$2.75
|Tenders, Love & Chicken
|2.
|Atlanta Hawks
|$3
|B’s Cracklin’ Barbeque
|3.
|Charlotte Hornets
|$4
|Carolina Moonshine Bar-B-Que
