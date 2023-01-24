Which NBA team has LeBron scored the most points against? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There’s not many better duos than LeBron James and points.

One of the NBA’s all-time greats is looking to enter the history books yet again very soon: the league’s all-time scoring record.

He’s on pace to eclipse Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 38,387 record sometime before the All-Star Weekend in February, and it begs the question: Which teams has he scored the most points against?

From his days running the Eastern Conference as a Cleveland Cavalier and later with the Miami Heat to going to Hollywood as a Los Angeles Laker, let’s take a look at how he’s performed against every team:

Which NBA team has LeBron James scored the most points against?

Games played against is certainly a factor in this, with four teams being above 1,700 in points scored on by LeBron – expectedly, the top half comprises 14 Eastern Conference teams, with the Milwaukee Bucks at the wrong end of the leaderboard.

Here’s a team-by-team look as of January 24:

1. Milwaukee Bucks: 1,751 points in 61 games

2. Indiana Pacers: 1,717 points in 63 games

3. Chicago Bulls: 1,709 points in 60 games

4. Atlanta Hawks: 1,707 points in 62 games

5. Boston Celtics: 1,644 points in 57 games

6. Brooklyn Nets: 1,632 points in 59 games

7. Toronto Raptors: 1,577 points in 58 games

8. Orlando Magic: 1,537 points in 60 games

9. Charlotte Hornets: 1,533 points in 54 games

10. Washington Wizards: 1,530 points in 56 games

11. New York Knicks: 1,489 points in 56 games

12. Philadelphia 76ers: 1,486 points in 54 games

13. Detroit Pistons: 1,471 points in 61 games

14. Miami Heat: 1,206 points in 43 games

15. New Orleans Pelicans: 1,190 points in 44 games

16. Portland Trail Blazers: 1,115 points in 40 games

17. San Antonio Spurs: 1,125 points in 40 games

18. Memphis Grizzlies: 1,094 points in 43 games

19. Phoenix Suns: 1,061 points in 39 games

20. Dallas Mavericks: 1,058 points in 39 games

21. Denver Nuggets: 1,056 points in 40 games

22. Utah Jazz: 1,043 points in 37 games

23. Golden State Warriors: 1,024 points in 37 games

24. Minnesota Timberwolves: 1,018 points in 39 games

25. Sacramento Kings: 1,017 points in 38 games

26. Houston Rockets: 1,006 points in 39 games

27. Los Angeles Clippers: 963 points in 40 games

28. Oklahoma City Thunder: 956 points in 34 games

29. Los Angeles Lakers: 829 points in 30 games

30. Cleveland Cavaliers: 580 points in 20 games

How many points per game has LeBron James averaged against every NBA team?

Maintaining the same order above for further context, here’s a look at how James’ point-per-game average has played out against every team:

1. Milwaukee Bucks: 28.7 PPG

2. Indiana Pacers: 27.3 PPG

3. Chicago Bulls: 28.5 PPG

4. Atlanta Hawks: 27.5 PPG

5. Boston Celtics: 28.8 PPG

6. Brooklyn Nets: 27.7 PPG

7. Toronto Raptors: 27.2 PPG

8. Orlando Magic: 25.6 PPG

9. Charlotte Hornets: 28.5 PPG

10. Washington Wizards: 27.3 PPG

11. New York Knicks: 26.6 PPG

12. Philadelphia 76ers: 27.5 PPG

13. Detroit Pistons: 24.1 PPG

14. Miami Heat: 28.0 PPG

15. New Orleans Pelicans: 27.0 PPG

16. Portland Trail Blazers: 28.9 PPG

17. San Antonio Spurs: 28.1 PPG

18. Memphis Grizzlies: 25.4 PPG

19. Phoenix Suns: 27.2 PPG

20. Dallas Mavericks: 27.1 PPG

21. Denver Nuggets: 26.4 PPG

22. Utah Jazz: 28.2 PPG

23. Golden State Warriors: 27.7 PPG

24. Minnesota Timberwolves: 26.1 PPG

25. Sacramento Kings: 26.8 PPG

26. Houston Rockets: 25.8 PPG

27. Los Angeles Clippers: 24.1 PPG

28. Oklahoma City Thunder: 28.1 PPG

29. Los Angeles Lakers: 27.6 PPG

30. Cleveland Cavaliers: 29.0 PPG