Which NFL stadiums have artificial turf vs. real grass? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
There isn’t too much to differentiate fields across the NFL. Aside from end zone paint, midfield logos and stadium designs, the look of NFL playing surfaces hardly differs across the league since every field is 120 yards in length and 53.3 yards in width.
The one key element that can change from stadium to stadium is the playing surface. There is no set rule for real grass versus turf, so it is up to each stadium to decide. While no NFL team has ventured into the territory of Boise State, Eastern Washington or the University of New Haven with colorful turf, there are still key distinctions between playing surfaces across the league, including the actual type of grass and different turf providers.
While players often prefer playing on real grass, teams have made switches from grass to turf, and vice-versa, in recent years. So which one is used more in the NFL: artificial turf or real grass?
Here is a breakdown of the playing surface that each NFL team has at their home venue:
How many NFL stadiums have real grass?
Sixteen NFL stadiums have real grass. Nine of them have Bermuda grass, four have Kentucky bluegrass, two have Desso Grassmaster and one has a combination of different grasses.
How many NFL stadiums have artificial turf?
Sixteen NFL teams play home games on artificial turf across 14 stadiums. The Giants and Jets share a turf field in MetLife Stadium, while the Rams and Chargers share a turf dome in SoFi Stadium.
There are five turf distributors among the 14 turf stadiums, with FieldTurf being the most popular.
Which NFL stadiums have turf and which ones have real grass?
Here is a full breakdown of the playing surface for each NFL stadium:
Arizona Cardinals: State Farm Stadium, Bermuda grass
Atlanta Falcons: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, FieldTurf CORE
Baltimore Ravens: M&T Bank Stadium, Bermuda grass
Buffalo Bills: Highmark Stadium, A-Turf Titan
Carolina Panthers: Bank of America Stadium, FieldTurf
Chicago Bears: Soldier Field, Kentucky bluegrass
Cincinnati Bengals: Paul Brown Stadium, UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf
Cleveland Browns: FirstEnergy Stadium, Kentucky bluegrass
Dallas Cowboys: AT&T Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf
Denver Broncos: Empower Field at Mile High, Kentucky bluegrass
Detroit Lions: Ford Field, FieldTurf Classic HD
Green Bay Packers: Lambeau Field, Desso GrassMaster
Houston Texans: NRG Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf
Indianapolis Colts: Lucas Oil Stadium, Shaw Sports Momentum Pro
Jacksonville Jaguars: TIAA Bank Field, Bermuda grass
Kansas City Chiefs: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Bermuda grass
Las Vegas Raiders: Allegiant Stadium, Bermuda grass
Los Angeles Chargers: SoFi Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf
Los Angeles Rams: SoFi Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf
Miami Dolphins: Hard Rock Stadium, Bermuda grass
Minnesota Vikings: U.S. Bank Stadium, UBU Speed Series S5-M (turf)
New England Patriots: Gillette Stadium, FieldTurf CORE
New Orleans Saints: Caesar's Superdome, FieldTurf Revolution 360
New York Giants: MetLife Stadium, UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M
New York Jets: MetLife Stadium, UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M
Philadelphia Eagles: Lincoln Financial Field, Desso GrassMaster
Pittsburgh Steelers: Heinz Field, Kentucky bluegrass
San Francisco 49ers: Levi's Stadium, Bermuda grass and Perennial Ryegrass mixture
Seattle Seahawks: CenturyLink Field, FieldTurf Revolution 360
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Raymond James Stadium, Bermuda grass
Tennessee Titans: Nissan Stadium, Bermuda grass
Washington Football Team: FedExField, Bermuda grass