Tony La Russa Will Not Manage White Sox for Rest of 2022 Season

Tony La Russa will not manage for rest of 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return for the remainder of the 2022 MLB season, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

La Russa, according to a release, underwent additional testing and medical procedures over the past week regarding the heart condition that has kept him out of the White Sox' dugout since late August. The decision was reached at the direction of the examining doctors.

Acting manager Miguel Cairo will continue in that post for the rest of the campaign.

La Russa, 77, last managed on Aug. 28, a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has since undergone a series of tests and evaluations to address a heart condition.

Cairo has steered the Sox to a 13-10 record since taking over as acting manager. But the team enters Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers having lost four straight games, including three to the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

That streak has the White Sox eight back in the division race and 6.5 back in the hunt for the final AL Wild Card spot, leaving their playoff odds in the decimal point range.

The 2022 season is the second of the reported three-year contract La Russa signed to manage the White Sox in October of 2020. His future beyond the end of this season has yet to be announced.