Who is Bibigo, the latest Los Angeles Lakers jersey sponsor company?

The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway. Most teams have already played their first games and are ready to fight their way through the season to possibly hoist that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy next summer.

As the players step on the court donning different editions of their franchise’s jerseys, fans are already spotting a few differences. One significant addition is a No. 6 patch that has been stitched into all uniforms across the league. After NBA legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on July 31, the league announced that Russell's No. 6 would be embroidered on all jerseys.

Fans may also notice that teams have other sponsored patches on their jerseys and may not be familiar with what they represent. One major one lies on the jerseys of the Los Angeles Lakers: Bibigo.

Here's all you need to know on the Lakers’ multi-million dollar new partnership with the Korean brand:

Who is Bibigo?

Bibigo is a South Korean food line that sponsors the Lakers. In addition to the jersey patch sponsorship, Bibigo is also the Lakers' official global marketing partner. Bibigo was one of the first food brands to hold a jersey patch deal with an NBA team.

How much is the sponsorship deal with Bibigo worth?

In September 2021, the Lakers secured the five-year jersey patch deal that is worth more than $100 million.

What sponsor was on the Lakers jersey before?

The Lakers' previous jersey patch deal was with the e-commerce company Wish. In 2017 they signed a three-year agreement that was reportedly worth between $12-14 million annually.

When did the NBA team begin doing jersey sponsorships?

It has been about five years now since the NBA began having sponsorships advertised on the team's uniforms across the league. The jersey patch program’s combined value for the 2021-22 season was projected to be around $225 million, which is more than double the initial estimate of what the ad program would bring in, according to Boardroom.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth from this asset [in terms of both] revenue and the caliber of brands, both domestic and global, that are partnering with our teams,” said Amy Brooks, NBA President of Team Marketing & Business Operations and Chief Innovation Officer.

“A big reason why we launched [the jersey patch program] is because the NBA is a global brand,” Brooks said. “Many of our partners are global brands, and we felt like this was an opportunity to grow both the NBA and our partners’ brands and businesses globally.”

