Who is the shortest NBA player this season and of all time? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As Lord Varys told Tyrion Lannister, “A very small man can cast a very large shadow.”

The adage applied in Westeros, and it has also wrung true in the NBA. Going up against some of the tallest people on the planet, short players have cemented a legacy in the league.

Calvin Murphy is the shortest player in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame at 5-foot-9. Allen Iverson, who is 6-foot even, is the shortest player to be named league MVP. Isiah Thomas led the Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles at 6-foot-1, while the 5-foot-9 Isaiah Thomas took the league by storm in 2016-17 with the Boston Celtics, earning his “King in the Fourth” moniker and placing fifth in the MVP race.

A few small players have become some of the NBA’s most famous high-flyers. Nate Robinson won three NBA Dunk Contests -- and jumped over Dwight Howard -- at 5-foot-9. Spud Webb is remembered as one of the game’s shortest players and most electrifying dunkers. He took home the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest title at 5-foot-6 and played 12 NBA seasons.

Only two players in NBA history have measured shorter than Webb. Here’s a look at the shortest players in the league all-time and in present day.

Who is the shortest NBA player ever?

There have been nine players in NBA history who stood at 5-foot-7 or shorter, led by the 5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues.

1. Muggsy Bogues, 1987-2001: 5-foot-3

2. Earl Boykins, 1998-2012: 5-foot-5

T-3. Spud Webb, 1985-1996, 1997-1998: 5-foot-6

T-3: Mel Hirsh, 1946: 5-foot-6

T-5. Greg Grant, 1989-1996: 5-foot-7

T-5: Keith Jennings, 1992-1995: 5-foot-7

T-5: Herm Klotz, 1948: 5-foot-7

T-5: Wat Misaka, 1948: 5-foot-7

T-5: Monte Towe, 1975-77: 5-foot-7

Bogues’ height was put into a mind-blowing perspective in a famous photo with teammate Manute Bol, who shares the title of tallest player in league history with Gheorghe Muresan at 7-foot-7.

The NBA's tallest and shortest players stood together: Manute Bol (7ft 7) and Muggsy Bogues (5ft3) pic.twitter.com/pyWf9ZQ33F — Lee 🇬🇭 (@LeeDiddy) February 21, 2020

Hirsh played just 13 games for the Celtics early in the 1946-47 season and held the title of shortest NBA player ever for almost 40 years until Bogues was drafted by the Washington Bullets with the 12th overall pick in 1987.

Wisaka made history in 1948 by breaking basketball’s color barrier, becoming the first non-white player in the NBA (then known as the Basketball Association of America). He played three BAA games and scored seven career points.

Who is the shortest player in the NBA right now?

Four players measure in at 5-foot-10 to share the distinction of shortest player in the NBA right now.

The Denver Nuggets have two of the four players in Facundo Campazzo and Markus Howard. Campazzo stepped up for the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs as they advanced past Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers. Howard, meanwhile, played 37 games in his 2020-21 rookie season.

Tremont Waters is competing for a roster spot with the Milwaukee Bucks. Like Bogues, the 5-foot-10 guard had a towering teammate that put his height into perspective, as seen in this photo with the 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall.

Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters reenacted the Manute Bol-Muggsy Bogues picture 📸



(via @maineredclaws) pic.twitter.com/AJ08idlZvP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 9, 2019

The fourth 5-foot-10 player in the league is Jared Harper, who inked a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in September. He has played in 11 games across two NBA seasons, one with the Phoenix Suns and the other with the New York Knicks.

Who is the shortest player on each NBA team?

There are team leaders across the league who also stand the shortest on their squads. Trae Young, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Lowry are among the marquee players with the smallest heights on their teams. Other veteran leaders, like Kemba Walker, Mike Conley and Rajon Rondo, are in the same position on their respective teams.

Here is a list of each team’s shortest player:

Atlanta Hawks

Sharife Cooper, Lou Williams, Trae Young: 6-foot-1

Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard: 6-foot-1

Brooklyn Nets

Jevon Carter, Patty Mills, Marcus Zegarowski: 6-foot-1

Charlotte Hornets

Ish Smith: 6-foot

Chicago Bulls

Devon Dotson: 6-foot-2

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, Kyle Guy, Kevin Pangos, Collin Sexton: 6-foot-1

Dallas Mavericks

Trey Burke, Carlik Jones: 6-foot

Denver Nuggets

Facundo Campazzo, Markus Howard: 5-foot-10

Detroit Pistons

Derrick Walton Jr.: 6-foot

Golden State Warriors

Chris Chiozza: 5-foot-11

Houston Rockets

D.J. Augustin: 5-foot-11

Indiana Pacers

Keifer Sykes: 5-foot-11

Los Angeles Clippers

Eric Bledsoe: 6-foot-1

Los Angeles Lakers

Rajon Rondo: 6-foot-1

Memphis Grizzlies

Tyus Jones: 6-foot

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry: 6-foot

Milwaukee Bucks

Tremont Waters: 5-foot-10

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jordan McLaughlin, McKinley Wright IV: 5-foot-11

New Orleans Pelicans

Jared Harper: 5-foot-10

New York Knicks

Kemba Walker: 6-foot

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort, Tre Mann: 6-foot-3

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony, Hassani Gravett: 6-foot-2

Philadelphia 76ers

Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, Grant Riller: 6-foot-2

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul: 6-foot

Portland Trail Blazers

Quinn Cook: 6-foot-1

Sacramento Kings

Davion Mitchell: 6-foot

San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones: 6-foot-1

Toronto Raptors

Malachi Flynn, Fred VanVleet: 6-foot-1

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell: 6-foot-1

Washington Wizards

Aaron Holiday: 6-foot