Who is William Chisholm, the reported new owner of the Boston Celtics?

A group led by Bill Chisholm, managing partner of Symphony Technology Group, has succeeded in a bid to buy the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Shams Charania

The NBA-champion Boston Celtics will soon have new ownership after a successful bid to buy the team from a group led by William Chisholm, a private equity executive, for $6.1 billion, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

If the deal goes through, it would be the largest total paid for a sports team in the United States.

So who is Bill Chisholm, the man behind this massive purchase of a leading NBA team from Wyc Grousbeck and his family?

Who is Bill Chisholm?

Bill Chisholm is the managing partner of Symphony Technology Group, a private equity firm based in the San Francisco Bay area in California. Chisholm also serves as the company's chief investment officer.

Chisholm co-founded STG.

He graduated from Dartmouth College and received his masters from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, according to his official bio on the STG website.

What is Symphony Technology Group?

STG invests in "market leaders across the mid-market software and software-enabled tech services landscape," according to the company's website. Some of the companies in STG's portfolio include RSA and SurveyMonkey.

Chisholm is a lifelong Celtics fan originally from Massachusetts, according to NBC10 Boston.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
