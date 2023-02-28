Who's going to the 2023 NFL combine? Full list of invited players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
You thought the NFL was over? Not even close.
Just over two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, teams are already shifting their focus to the newest crop of talent and the 2023 NFL Draft. Before any players hear their name called, however, they have the chance to impress scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
This group of over 300 athletes will demonstrate their baseline athleticism – vertical, speed – as well as intangible position skills in hopes of launching themselves up the draft board.
Here’s everything you need to know about combine invitations and who you can expect to see in Indianapolis this year.
Who is eligible to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine?
The NFL Scouting Combine is open to college seniors immediately following their final year of NCAA eligibility or to underclassmen who have been out of high school for three years and satisfied all the NCAA and NFL requirements.
How many players are invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
There are 319 players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. That’s the fewest participants since 2003.
Who determines how the invite list for the NFL Scouting Combine?
The NFL solicits input from all 32 teams on draft-eligible players, which is then based on to the Player Selection Committee, made up of the Directors of both the National and BLESTO scouting services, as well as members of various NFL player personnel departments.
According to the combine website, all eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee.
There is no exact science, but the committee’s goal is to invite every player eventually drafted.
Here’s the complete list of players invited to the combine this week.
Quarterbacks
- Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
- Stetson Bennett, Georgia
- Malik Cunningham, Louisville
- Max Duggan, TCU
- Jake Haener, Fresno State
- Jaren Hall, BYU
- Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Will Levis, Kentucky
- Tanner McKee, Stanford
- Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
- Anthony Richardson, Florida
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
- Clayton Tune, Houston
- Bryce Young, Alabama
Running Backs
- Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
- Devon Achane, Texas A&M
- Tank Bigsby, Auburn
- Chase Brown, Illinois
- Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
- Travis Dye, USC
- Tiyon Evans, Louisville
- Zach Evans, Mississippi
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
- Eric Gray, Oklahoma
- Evan Hull, Northwestern
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
- Roschon Johnson, Texas
- Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
- DeWayne McBride, UAB
- Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
- Kendre Miller, TCU
- Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina
- Cam Peoples, Appalachian State
- Deneric Prince, Tulsa
- Bijan Robinson, Texas
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
- Tyjae Spears, Tulane
- Tavion Thomas, Utah
- SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech
- Sean Tucker, Syracuse
- Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
Wide Receivers
- Jordan Addison, USC
- Ronnie Bell, Michigan
- Jake Bobo, UCLA
- Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- Jalen Brooks, South Carolina
- Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi
- Jacob Copeland, Maryland
- Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
- Derius Davis, TCU
- Tank Dell, Houston
- Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
- Demario Douglas, Liberty
- Josh Downs, North Carolina
- Grant DuBose, Charlotte
- Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
- Antoine Green, North Carolina
- Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
- Malik Heath, Mississippi
- Elijah Higgins, Stanford
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
- Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
- Kearis Jackson, Georgia
- Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
- Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
- Jaray Jenkins, LSU
- CJ Johnson, East Carolina
- Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Charlie Jones, Purdue
- Malik Knowles, Kansas State
- Matt Landers, Arkansas
- Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
- Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
- Puka Nacua, BYU
- Joseph Ngata, Clemson
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska
- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
- Justin Shorter, Florida
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
- Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
- Parker Washington, Penn State
- Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
- Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
- Michael Wilson, Stanford
Tight Ends
- Davis Allen, Clemson
- Payne Durham, Purdue
- Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
- Dalton Kincaid, Utah
- Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
- Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
- Sam LaPorta, Iowa
- Cameron Latu, Alabama
- Will Mallory, Miami
- Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
- Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
- Kyle Patterson, Air Force
- Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
- Brenton Strange, Penn State
- Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati
- Travis Vokolek, Nebraska
- Darnell Washington, Georgia
- Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
- Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
- Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
Offensive Linemen
- Alan Ali, TCU
- Jake Andrews, Troy
- Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
- Steve Avila, TCU
- Henry Bainivalu, Washington
- TJ Bass, Oregon
- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
- Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas
- Anthony Bradford, LSU
- Nick Broeker, Mississippi
- McClendon Curtis, Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Braeden Daniels, Utah
- Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
- Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
- Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Alex Forsyth, Oregon
- Blake Freeland, BYU
- Jon Gaines II, UCLA
- Connor Galvin, Baylor
- Richard Gouraige, Florida
- Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina
- Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
- Ryan Hayes, Michigan
- Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
- Brent Laing, Minnesota-Duluth
- Tashawn Manning, Kentucky
- Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
- Warren McClendon, Georgia
- Jordan McFadden, Clemson
- Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
- John Ojukwu, Boise State
- Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
- Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
- Asim Richards, North Carolina
- Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
- John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
- Juice Scruggs, Penn State
- Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
- Tyler Steen, Alabama
- Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
- Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
- O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- Andrew Vorhees, USC
- Dalton Wagner, Arkansas
- Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
- Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Defensive Linemen
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
- MJ Anderson, Iowa State
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
- Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh
- Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
- Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
- Bryan Bresee, Clemson
- Jalen Carter, Georgia
- Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
- Keondre Coburn, Texas
- Brenton Cox, Florida
- DJ Dale, Alabama
- Gervon Dexter, Florida
- YaYa Diaby, Louisville
- Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
- Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State
- Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
- Ali Gaye, LSU
- Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
- Zach Harrison, Ohio State
- KJ Henry, Clemson
- Dylan Horton, TCU
- Siaki Ika, Baylor
- Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
- Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
- Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
- Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
- Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
- Mike Morris, Michigan
- Caleb Murphy, Ferris State
- Myles Murphy, Clemson
- PJ Mustipher, Penn State
- Moro Ojomo, Texas
- Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
- Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
- Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
- Jaquelin Roy, LSU
- Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
- Mazi Smith, Michigan
- Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Dante Stills, West Virginia
- Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
- Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- Keion White, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Colby Wooden, Auburn
- Byron Young, Alabama
- Byron Young, Tennessee
- Cameron Young, Mississippi State
Linebackers
- Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
- Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
- Micah Baskerville, LSU
- Jack Campbell, Iowa
- Andre Carter II, Army
- SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh
- Jalen Graham, Purdue
- Derick Hall, Auburn
- Daiyan Henley, Washington State
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
- Shaka Heyward, Duke
- DJ Johnson, Oregon
- Andre Jones Jr., Louisiana
- Cam Jones, Indiana
- Eku Leota, Auburn
- Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska
- Ventrell Miller, Florida
- Isaiah Moore, N.C. State
- BJ Ojulari, LSU
- Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
- DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
- Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- Owen Pappoe, Auburn
- Lonnie Phelps, Kansas
- Drew Sanders, Arkansas
- Noah Sewell, Oregon
- Trenton Simpson, Clemson
- Noah Taylor, North Carolina
- Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech
- Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
- Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
- Dorian Williams, Tulane
- Dee Winters, TCU
Defensive Backs
- Alex Austin, Oregon State
- Deonte Banks, Maryland
- Jordan Battle, Alabama
- Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
- Mekhi Blackmon, USC
- Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
- Brian Branch, Alabama
- Julius Brents, Kansas State
- Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech
- Cam Brown, Ohio State
- Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
- Sydney Brown, Illinois
- Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
- Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville
- Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
- Trey Dean, Florida
- Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- Mekhi Garner, LSU
- Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
- DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
- Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State
- Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh
- Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
- Jordan Howden, Minnesota
- Anthony Johnson, Iowa State
- Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia
- Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
- Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
- Nic Jones, Ball State
- Tyreque Jones, Boise State
- Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
- Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
- Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
- Jartavius Martin, Illinois
- Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
- Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
- Riley Moss, Iowa
- Gervarrius Owens, Houston
- Clark Phillips III, Utah
- Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
- Eli Ricks, Alabama
- Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- Jammie Robinson, Florida State
- Darius Rush, South Carolina
- Daniel Scott, Cal
- JL Skinner III, Boise State
- Cam Smith, South Carolina
- Christopher Smith II, Georgia
- Terell Smith, Minnesota
- Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
- Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State
- Rashad Torrence II, Florida
- Cory Trice Jr., Purdue
- DJ Turner II, Michigan
- Carrington Valentine, Kentucky
- Jay Ward, LSU
- Garrett Williams, Syracuse
- Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State
Specialists
- Anders Carlson, K, Auburn
- Christopher Dunn, K, N.C. State
- Jake Moody, K, Michigan
- Jack Podlesny, K, Georgia
- B.T. Potter, K, Clemson
- Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
- Alex Ward, LS, UCF
- Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
- Paxton Brooks, P, Tennessee
- Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers
- Brad Robbins, P, Michigan
- Michael Turk, P, Oklahoma