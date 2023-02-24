Matthew Slater

Why Pats Star Matthew Slater Is Returning for 16th Season: ‘I Still Feel Like a Kid'

Slater also shares a behind-the-scenes story about Tom Brady and what he plans on doing after football

By Raul Martinez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Matthew Slater, the New England Patriots' special teams captain, decided late last week that he would be returning for his 16th season.

The longest current tenured player on the roster, a three-time Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler, said he still has a love for the game, wants to provide leadership to this young locker room and keep the culture going that Bill Belichick brought over two decades ago.

We talked about a number of things, including his decision to return, the pressure to win, what Belichick means to him, his thoughts on this season and Mac Jones, talks Tom Brady retiring and shares a behind-the-scenes story about Brady and what he plans on doing after football.

Watch the full interview atop this story.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Patriots news

Patriots Feb 21

Will Devin McCourty Play in 2023? Here's When He Could Make Decision

Patriots Feb 22

Why There's No Chance the Patriots Trade Mac Jones in 2023

This article tagged under:

Matthew SlaterNew England Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us