Why Pats Star Matthew Slater Is Returning for 16th Season: ‘I Still Feel Like a Kid'

Matthew Slater, the New England Patriots' special teams captain, decided late last week that he would be returning for his 16th season.

The longest current tenured player on the roster, a three-time Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler, said he still has a love for the game, wants to provide leadership to this young locker room and keep the culture going that Bill Belichick brought over two decades ago.

We talked about a number of things, including his decision to return, the pressure to win, what Belichick means to him, his thoughts on this season and Mac Jones, talks Tom Brady retiring and shares a behind-the-scenes story about Brady and what he plans on doing after football.

