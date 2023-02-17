Will Tiger Woods Make the Cut at Riviera? Latest News From 2023 Genesis Invitational

Will Tiger Woods make the cut at Riviera? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tiger Woods made his 2023 golf debut at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. this week, sinking three key birdies to finish two-under par after round one of the Genesis Invitational.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner sits six shots off tournament leader Keith Mitchell. Woods is tied for 26th place with round two play in progress Friday, and should be in good position to make the cut.

But a lot can change in 18 holes, and the Genesis leaderboard promises to be in flux throughout the second day.

Here's a look at where Woods stands and what the projected cut line is at Riviera before the weekend:

When does Tiger Woods tee off today?

Woods is set to tee off this morning at 7:24 a.m. PT (10:24 a.m. ET).

Also set to tee off with Woods at Riviera on Friday are two top 10-ranked golfers in the world, Rory McIlroy (No. 2) and Justin Thomas (No. 7), which makes it a star-studded grouping to follow.

The rest of the Genesis Invitational pairings and tee times for Friday can be found here.

Where can I watch Tiger Woods today?

The Golf Channel and Peacock will broadcast and stream the second round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Friday.

Streaming coverage on the Golf Channel is all day while Peacock's begins at noon and concludes at 6 p.m. PT.

What is the cut line at the 2023 Genesis Invitational?

The 132-player field projects to have a cut line of even par. Tiger Woods sits two strokes above the projected cut line at Riviera with 18 holes to play before the weekend.

The cut line is more likely to move to a shot under par (-1) on Friday than regress to one-over par.

Some of the world's best players climbed up the leaderboard on the first day at Riviera, including Jon Rahm, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa -- currently the three favorites to win the tournament over Mitchell.

Rounding out the top 5 heading into the second day of competition are Americans Harris English and Matt Kuchar.

Round two action is currently underway from Pacific Palisades.