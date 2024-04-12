With BIG3 League returning to TD Garden, Ice Cube talks basketball with NBC10 Boston

Ice Cube's BIG3 league is returning to Boston this season, planning to finish things out with a championship game at the TD Garden. We sat down with the music icon to talk all things Boston and basketball.

Cube was happy to chat about his love for NBC Sports Boston's own Brian Scalabrine and his involvement in the league.

"We really do appreciate Scal and he's just been a great player captain, he's been a great ambassador, broadcaster, sideline guy. You know whatever he can do to help the league he's jumped up to do it. I just appreciate him a lot for working with the BIG3 and helping us. he always has a place in my heart without a doubt."

We also ask about his C's predictions and friendship with Jaylen Brown.

"I think they'll make it to the championship," he told NBC10 Boston. I don't think there's a team out there that can beat them. You know my man Jaylen Brown he's been a superhero with the things he's done for the BIG3, so I'm rooting for him to make it to the championship before."

And he hopes fans bring more big Boston energy for the BIG3 championship game at the TD Garden. This will be the third time the league has played in the city.

"The first time we came to Boston there was a lot going on. It was a Red Sox-Yankee game, a preseason Patriots game. I think Justin Bieber was playing somewhere. And people still came. Had a pretty packed crowd out there at the TD Garden. And the energy, you know is next level. it's a sports town, they love great basketball at this level and we're happy to be back with the cream of the crop."

The BIG3 Championship, All-Star, and Celebrity Games will take place at the TD Garden on Sunday, Aug. 18. Tickets are available now.

To learn more about BIG3, visit their website.