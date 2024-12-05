Two-time WNBA champion Jewell Loyd requests trade from Seattle Storm: Reports

Jewell Loyd could be donning a different WNBA jersey for the first time in her career.

The 31-year-old guard on Wednesday requested a trade from the Seattle Storm, multiple reports said. The Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report the news.

Loyd's request came shortly after an external investigation into reported accusations of harassment and bullying by the Storm's coaching staff was cleared. Noelle Quinn has led the Storm as head coach since 2021.

ESPN reported, citing a source, that Loyd was the player who filed the complaint leading to the investigation. Quinn was also Loyd's teammate from 2016 to 2018.

"The Storm recently received internal allegations of potential workplace policy violations," Seattle said in a statement provided to ESPN. "The organization retained an outside investigator to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations. The investigation has been completed and there were no findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment, or bullying.

"To protect the integrity of the process, and to preserve confidentiality, we chose not to comment while the investigation was ongoing. The Storm will continue to provide a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect."

Quinn's staff this past season included former WNBA player Ebony Hoffman, former WNBA head coach Pokey Chatman and Perry Huang as assistants.

Loyd, a six-time All-Star, helped Seattle win two WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020. The 2015 Rookie of the Year after being selected No. 1 overall, Loyd has been named an All-Star six times, including a present stretch from 2021 to 2024.

The Notre Dame product led the WNBA in points per game in 2023 with an average of 24.7. She finished 2024 with averages of 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals on a 36/27/88 shooting split.

She is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

