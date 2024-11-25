WNBA

The life advice Caitlin Clark gave JuJu Watkins

USC basketball star JuJu Watkins, the star of the documentary series “On The Rise,” has formed a close relationship with WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark

By Seth Rubinroit

Caitlin Clark gave her phone number to JuJu Watkins this April at the John R. Wooden Awards in Los Angeles.

“She made herself available and was like, ‘whatever you need,’” Watkins recalled. “I was grateful for her kindness.”

Watkins, a sophomore at USC, had admired Clark, who starred at Iowa before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, from afar both on and off the court.

“Caitlin is a great player," Watkins said, "but she's also a really good person.”

The paths keep crossing for two of the brightest stars in women’s basketball.

Clark won the Wooden Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding female collegiate basketball player, for a second time, while Watkins was a finalist as a freshman.

Watkins reached 1,000 career points on Nov. 15 in her 38th collegiate game, two games faster than Clark, who holds the Division I career scoring mark.

And now Watkins is State Farm’s second NIL signing, after the brand signed a deal with Clark last year.

“State Farm is a great brand and Caitlin is a great player,” Watkins said. “So to be able to share that honor with her and be a part of the State Farm family, it means a lot for me.”

Watkins has not taken advantage of having Clark’s number quite yet.

“I'm sure she's adjusting to the [WNBA], so I don't want to bother her too much,” Watkins said. “But yeah, if I ever do really need to, I'll make sure I reach out.”

Here are five things to know about USC Trojans college basketball player JuJu Watkins.

Watkins is the star of the original documentary series “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” on Peacock. She became the first collegiate women’s basketball player to star in — and executive produce — her own show.

“It's just a glimpse into my life, which is something that a lot of people don't really get to see,” she said. “People will see a glimpse inside what women's basketball looks like and how exciting it is.”

Watkins is most looking forward to introducing viewers to her mother, Sari Watkins.

“She's a character,” the younger Watkins said. “I think the series will really show that and show her off.”

How to watch the “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” documentary series

  • Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. ET: The first two episodes of “On the Rise” premiere on NBC and Peacock

