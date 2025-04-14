Tracking every pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

The 2025 WNBA is underway.

The draft, taking place from The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City, began as expected on Monday night with the Dallas Wings taking UConn's three-time AP All-American Paige Bueckers. Fresh off leading the Huskies to a national championship, Bueckers becomes the second No. 1 pick in Wings franchise history.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Dallas is also set close out the first round at No. 12.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An international prospect came off the board next as the Seattle Storm picked French center Dominique Malonga second overall. Seattle acquired the No. 2 pick from the Los Angeles Sparks in a blockbuster offseason trade that saw Kelsey Plum head to L.A. and Jewell Loyd join the Las Vegas Aces.

The Washington Mystics used the No. 3 pick on Notre Dame's three-time All-ACC guard Sonia Citron before adding USC's AP All-American forward Kiki Iriafen at No. 4. The Mystics will pick again at No. 6 after the Golden State Valkyries round out the top five by making the franchise's first WNBA draft selection.

Along with Washington, two other teams have back-to-back first-round selections. The Connecticut Sun are picking seventh and eighth, while the Sky have the 10th and 11th picks.

Stay tuned here for live updates from the 2025 WNBA Draft:

Where to watch and stream the 2025 WNBA Draft live

The draft will air on ESPN and be streaming live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How many rounds are in the WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft features three rounds, all of which take place on Monday.

How many picks are in the WNBA draft?

There are 38 total selections this year -- 12 in the first round followed by 13 in both the second and third rounds. The Aces were stripped of their first-round pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits.

What WNBA draft picks do the Connecticut Sun have?

In addition to their seventh and eighth overall picks, Connecticut also owns the final selection of Round 2 at No. 25.

WNBA draft tracker: Updated list of all picks

First round

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers, G, UConn

2. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles): Dominique Malonga, C, France

3. Washington Mystics (from Chicago): Sonia Citron, G, Notre Dame

4. Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen, F, USC

5. Golden State Valkyries: Juste Jocyte, G, Lithuania

6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)

7. Connecticut Sun (from Phoenix)

8. Connecticut Sun (from Indiana)

9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut)

11. Chicago Sky (from Minnesota)

12. Dallas Wings (from New York)

Second round

13. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)

14. Dallas Wings

15. Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago)

16. Chicago Sky (from Washington)

17. Golden State Valkyries

18. Atlanta Dream

19. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)

20. Indiana Fever

21. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)

22. Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas)

23. Washington Mystics (from Connecticut)

24. Minnesota Lynx

25. Connecticut Sun (from New York)

Third round

26. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles)

27. Dallas Wings

28. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago)

29. Seattle Storm (from Washington)

30. Golden State Valkyries

31. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)

32. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix)

33. Indiana Fever

34. Seattle Storm

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut)

37. Minnesota Lynx

38. New York Liberty

When does the WNBA season start?

The new WNBA season will get underway Friday, May 16.