How to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands in the Women's World Cup

The United States' quest for a three-peat is underway.

The USWNT kicked off their opening game of the 2023 World Cup with a 3-0 win over Vietnam on Friday in New Zealand. Sophia Smith, a 22-year-old forward, put on a show in her World Cup debut, recording two goals and an assist to become the second-youngest player in USWNT history to score multiple goals in a World Cup game.

The competition will get tougher for Smith and the U.S. as group stage play continues next week. The defending champs, who won the last two World Cups, face the Netherlands on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2019 final.

The Netherlands lost that match 2-0 to the U.S. while attempting to win its first World Cup. They play their opening match of the 2023 tournament on Sunday morning against Portugal.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the United States vs. Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup.

When is the U.S. women's soccer team's next game?

The USWNT takes on the Netherlands in a Group E matchup on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the U.S. vs. Netherlands on TV?

The USWNT vs. Netherlands group stage game on Wednesday, July 26, will be available on FOX at 9 p.m. ET.

The USWNT will then face Portugal on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET, which will also be available on FOX.

All of the 2023 Women's World Cup action will be available on FOX, FS1, Universo and YouTube TV.

How can I stream the U.S. vs. Netherlands?

Catch the USWNT vs. Netherlands on Peacock with coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How many World Cups has the US women's team won?

The USWNT has won the Women's World Cup four times since FIFA debuted the tournament in 1991.

The United States has won the previous two World Cups, with victories in Canada and France, and the team is the betting favorite in the 2023 tournament. A win would make the USWNT the first team in soccer history to win three consecutive World Cups.