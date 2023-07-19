Where are players staying at the 2023 Women's World Cup?

It's about time to start welcoming teams into Australia and New Zealand.
Thirty-two teams of at least 23 members will be entering the land Down Under for the 2023 Women's World Cup slated to begin July 20.
For the first time, players will be getting a Team Base Camp (TBC) -- a “home away from home” for teams that includes a training site and accommodation.
“With great support from our Host Countries, Governments, and the Host Cities, FIFA will provide each team with the best training and preparation environment possible, enabling them to focus on their performances at the tournament while at the same time offering them the chance to connect with people and communities where they are based," FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said.
But which cities and hotels will teams be staying at? Here we take a look:
Where are players in the Women's World Cup staying?
Here are the teams staying in Australia, according to FIFA:
|Group
|Team
|City
|Hotel
|B
|Australia
|Brisbane
|Rydges South Bank Brisbane
|B
|Ireland
|Brisbane
|Emporium Hotel South Bank
|B
|Nigeria
|Brisbane
|Sofitel Brisbane Central
|B
|Canada
|Melbourne
|Mercure Melbourne Doncaster
|D
|England
|Terrigal
|Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific
|D
|Haiti
|Perth
|Rendezvous Hotel
|D
|Denmark
|Perth
|DoubleTree by Hilton Waterfront
|D
|China
|Adelaide
|Pullman Adelaide
|F
|France
|Castle Hills
|Grand Mercure Hills Lodge
|F
|Jamaica
|Melbourne
|Novotel Melbourne Preston
|F
|Brazil
|North Lakes
|Best Western North Lakes
|F
|Panama
|Adelaide
|The Playford Hotel
|H
|Germany
|Wyong
|Mercure Kooindah Waters
|H
|Morocco
|Werribee South
|Lancemore Mansion Hotel Werribee Park
|H
|Colombia
|Sydney
|Mercure Sydney Liverpool
|H
|South Korea
|Sydney
|Rydges Campbelltown
Here are the teams staying in New Zealand:
|Group
|Team
|City
|Hotel
|A
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|Pullman Auckland Hotel & Apartments
|A
|Norway
|Auckland
|M Social Auckland
|A
|Philippines
|Auckland
|Mövenpick Hotel Auckland
|A
|Switzerland
|Dunedin
|Distinction Dunedin Hotel
|C
|Spain
|Palmerston North
|Copthorne Palmerston North
|C
|Costa Rica
|Christchurch
|Distinction Christchurch Hotel
|C
|Zambia
|Hamilton
|Novotel Tainui Hamilton
|C
|Japan
|Christchurch
|Rydges Latimer Christchurch
|E
|USA
|Auckland
|Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour
|E
|Vietnam
|Auckland
|Rydges Auckland
|E
|Netherlands
|Tauranga
|Trinity Wharf Tauranga
|E
|Portugal
|Auckland
|Waipuna Hotel & Conference Center
|G
|Sweden
|Wellington
|NZ Campus of Innovation & Sport Wellington
|G
|South Africa
|Wellington
|InterContinental Hotel Wellington
|G
|Italy
|Auckland
|Grand Millennium Auckland
|G
|Argentina
|Auckland
|Novotel Ellerslie
What are other accommodations for the 2023 Women's World Cup?
In addition to hotels for players, there will be Venue Specific Training Sites aligned to the 10 match venues, according to FIFA.
These sites will be mainly used on the day before match days.
Don't forget the umpires. There will also be a Referee's Base Camp at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney/Gadigal.