Where are players staying at the 2023 Women's World Cup?

It's about time to start welcoming teams into Australia and New Zealand.

Thirty-two teams of at least 23 members will be entering the land Down Under for the 2023 Women's World Cup slated to begin July 20.

For the first time, players will be getting a Team Base Camp (TBC) -- a “home away from home” for teams that includes a training site and accommodation.

“With great support from our Host Countries, Governments, and the Host Cities, FIFA will provide each team with the best training and preparation environment possible, enabling them to focus on their performances at the tournament while at the same time offering them the chance to connect with people and communities where they are based," FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said.

But which cities and hotels will teams be staying at? Here we take a look:

Where are players in the Women's World Cup staying?

Here are the teams staying in Australia, according to FIFA:

Group Team City Hotel B Australia Brisbane Rydges South Bank Brisbane B Ireland Brisbane Emporium Hotel South Bank B Nigeria Brisbane Sofitel Brisbane Central B Canada Melbourne Mercure Melbourne Doncaster D England Terrigal Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific D Haiti Perth Rendezvous Hotel D Denmark Perth DoubleTree by Hilton Waterfront D China Adelaide Pullman Adelaide F France Castle Hills Grand Mercure Hills Lodge F Jamaica Melbourne Novotel Melbourne Preston F Brazil North Lakes Best Western North Lakes F Panama Adelaide The Playford Hotel H Germany Wyong Mercure Kooindah Waters H Morocco Werribee South Lancemore Mansion Hotel Werribee Park H Colombia Sydney Mercure Sydney Liverpool H South Korea Sydney Rydges Campbelltown

Here are the teams staying in New Zealand:

Group Team City Hotel A New Zealand Auckland Pullman Auckland Hotel & Apartments A Norway Auckland M Social Auckland A Philippines Auckland Mövenpick Hotel Auckland A Switzerland Dunedin Distinction Dunedin Hotel C Spain Palmerston North Copthorne Palmerston North C Costa Rica Christchurch Distinction Christchurch Hotel C Zambia Hamilton Novotel Tainui Hamilton C Japan Christchurch Rydges Latimer Christchurch E USA Auckland Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour E Vietnam Auckland Rydges Auckland E Netherlands Tauranga Trinity Wharf Tauranga E Portugal Auckland Waipuna Hotel & Conference Center G Sweden Wellington NZ Campus of Innovation & Sport Wellington G South Africa Wellington InterContinental Hotel Wellington G Italy Auckland Grand Millennium Auckland G Argentina Auckland Novotel Ellerslie

What are other accommodations for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

In addition to hotels for players, there will be Venue Specific Training Sites aligned to the 10 match venues, according to FIFA.

These sites will be mainly used on the day before match days.

Don't forget the umpires. There will also be a Referee's Base Camp at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney/Gadigal.