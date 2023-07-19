Women's World Cup

Where are players staying at the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Here's everything you need to know about teams' living accommodations throughout the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

By Julia Elbaba

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo.
NBC Universal, Inc.

It's about time to start welcoming teams into Australia and New Zealand.

Thirty-two teams of at least 23 members will be entering the land Down Under for the 2023 Women's World Cup slated to begin July 20.

For the first time, players will be getting a Team Base Camp (TBC) -- a “home away from home” for teams that includes a training site and accommodation.

“With great support from our Host Countries, Governments, and the Host Cities, FIFA will provide each team with the best training and preparation environment possible, enabling them to focus on their performances at the tournament while at the same time offering them the chance to connect with people and communities where they are based," FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But which cities and hotels will teams be staying at? Here we take a look:

Where are players in the Women's World Cup staying?

Here are the teams staying in Australia, according to FIFA:

GroupTeamCityHotel
BAustraliaBrisbaneRydges South Bank Brisbane
BIrelandBrisbaneEmporium Hotel South Bank
BNigeriaBrisbaneSofitel Brisbane Central
BCanadaMelbourneMercure Melbourne Doncaster
DEnglandTerrigalCrowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific
DHaitiPerthRendezvous Hotel
DDenmarkPerthDoubleTree by Hilton Waterfront
DChinaAdelaidePullman Adelaide
FFranceCastle HillsGrand Mercure Hills Lodge
FJamaicaMelbourneNovotel Melbourne Preston
FBrazilNorth LakesBest Western North Lakes
FPanamaAdelaideThe Playford Hotel
HGermanyWyongMercure Kooindah Waters
HMoroccoWerribee SouthLancemore Mansion Hotel Werribee Park
HColombiaSydneyMercure Sydney Liverpool
HSouth KoreaSydneyRydges Campbelltown

Here are the teams staying in New Zealand:

GroupTeamCityHotel
ANew ZealandAucklandPullman Auckland Hotel & Apartments
ANorwayAucklandM Social Auckland
APhilippinesAucklandMövenpick Hotel Auckland
ASwitzerlandDunedinDistinction Dunedin Hotel
CSpainPalmerston NorthCopthorne Palmerston North
CCosta RicaChristchurchDistinction Christchurch Hotel
CZambiaHamiltonNovotel Tainui Hamilton
CJapanChristchurchRydges Latimer Christchurch
EUSAAucklandSofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour
EVietnamAucklandRydges Auckland
ENetherlandsTaurangaTrinity Wharf Tauranga
EPortugalAucklandWaipuna Hotel & Conference Center
GSwedenWellingtonNZ Campus of Innovation & Sport Wellington
GSouth AfricaWellingtonInterContinental Hotel Wellington
GItalyAucklandGrand Millennium Auckland
GArgentinaAucklandNovotel Ellerslie

What are other accommodations for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Women's World Cup 2023

Complete coverage of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

My New Favorite Futbolista 1 hour ago

Team USA's Sophia Smith talks mental health ahead of the World Cup

Women's World Cup 4 hours ago

Breaking down how extra time rules work in the Women's World Cup

In addition to hotels for players, there will be Venue Specific Training Sites aligned to the 10 match venues, according to FIFA.

These sites will be mainly used on the day before match days.

Don't forget the umpires. There will also be a Referee's Base Camp at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney/Gadigal.

This article tagged under:

Women's World Cup
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us