Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup semifinals schedule, matchups and how to watch info

Spain, Sweden, Australia and England are contending for the Women's World Cup title

By Max Molski

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is down to its final four. Now, there are just four matches left in Oceania.

One of the tournament’s cohosts is among this year’s semifinalists. Australia is still standing after outlasting France on penalty kicks. The Matildas are looking to become the second Women’s World Cup host to win the event on home soil.

Next up for Australia is a tilt against England. The Lionesses are coming off the heels of a 2-1 victory over Colombia.

On the other side of the bracket, there will be a bout between two European sides for a spot in the final. Sweden followed up its Round of 16 win over the U.S. women’s national team with a 2-1 win against Japan. Spain, meanwhile, picked up a 2-1 win over the Netherlands to reach its first ever Women’s World Cup semifinals.

Here is how you can tune into the rest of the action at the 2023 Women’s World Cup:

2023 Women’s World Cup semifinal and final schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Semifinal 1: Spain vs. Sweden

  • Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
  • Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: FoxSports.com (English), Peacock (Spanish)

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Semifinal 2: Australia vs. England

  • Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: FoxSports.com (English), Peacock (Spanish)

Saturday, Aug. 19

Women’s World Cup third-place match

  • Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
  • Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: FoxSports.com (English), Peacock (Spanish)

Sunday, Aug. 20

Women’s World Cup Final

  • Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
  • Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
  • TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
  • Stream: FoxSports.com (English), Peacock (Spanish)

