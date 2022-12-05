Brazil Dominates First Half, Leads South Korea With Quarterfinals Spot in Sight

After the most impressive first half of the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil leads South Korea 4-0 in their round of 16 match.

The South American nation was in total control from the opening whistle to the final one of the first half.

Four different players scored -- Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá. Goals came early and often, in the seventh minute, 13th minute, 29th minute and 36th minute.

Brazil is the first team to score four or more goals in the first half of a knockout stage match since 2014, when Germany did it against the Brazilians en route to winning the tournament.

Brazil took eight shots in the penalty area compared to South Korea's one. Brazil had 47% possession to South Korea's 39%. In every aspect of the game, Brazil was the superior team.

Paquetá wrapped up the scoring in the 36th minute, scoring off a pretty lob pass from Vini Jr. as he came streaking into the picture.

If this game stays lopsided, Brazil should be able to rest plenty of their players in the second half before facing Croatia in the quarterfinals on Friday.