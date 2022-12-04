Bukayo Saka Scores to Increase England Lead, Joins Golden Boot Race

England and Bukayo Saka are moving a little closer to gold.

Saka scored his third goal of the 2022 World Cup to give England a commanding 3-0 lead over Senegal in the 57th minute of their round of 16 matchup. For Saka, it was his third goal of the tournament, moving him into a tie for second in the Golden Boot race. And it all but assures England a matchup against defending World Cup champion France in the quarterfinals.

Phil Foden carried the ball down the left flank before sending a cross to Saka, who one-touched the ball into the net.

Saka now is the seventh player to score three or more goals at the 2022 World Cup. Kylian Mbappé, after scoring two goals in a 3-1 win over Poland in a quarterfinal win on Sunday, leads the way with five goals. Saka is tied with the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, England's Marcus Rashford, Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Olivier Giroud and Ecuador's Enner Valencia.

Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane had scored late in the first half to give England a 2-0 advantage going into the break.

England, which finished fourth in the 2018 World Cup, is looking for its first championship since 1966.