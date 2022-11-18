How Big Are World Cup Soccer Fields? Field Dimensions, Explained

There’s nothing quite like the look of a fresh World Cup pitch.

From the glorious green grass to the freshly painted lines, it’s easy to close your eyes and picture the field.

But while we can all picture that field, not many people know exactly how large it all is – especially if you’re just watching on TV.

Well, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about soccer field dimensions, net size and more:

How long is the soccer field in the World Cup?

The touch line (the long lines that run from end to end) of a World Cup pitch must be between 110 and 120 yards (330 to 360 feet). It depends on the exact field and stadium, but the dimensions must be at or between those numbers.

To put that in perspective, an American football field is 120 yards long (including the end zones). A basketball court in the NBA is just 94 feet long, over three times smaller than a World Cup pitch.

How wide is the soccer field in the World Cup?

The goal line (the shorter lines from corner flag to corner flag) of a World Cup pitch must be between 70 and 80 yards (210 to 240 feet). As is the case with length, it all depends on the stadium to determine exactly how wide the goal lines are.

To keep with our comparisons, an American football field is 53.33 yards wide (160 feet). An NBA court is just 50 feet wide, which is over four times smaller than a World Cup pitch.

How big is a soccer net in the World Cup?

The regulation net for the World Cup is 24 feet wide and eight feet tall.

The width is measured from the inner edges of the vertical posts. The height is measured from the ground up to the bottom edge of the crossbar. The posts and crossbar must have the same width and depth, and they cannot be larger than five inches.

How big is the penalty area in the World Cup?

The penalty area is the larger, rectangular box surrounding the net. It is 44 yards wide by 18 yards long. Once a goalkeeper leaves the penalty area, they are no longer able to use their hands and must conform to the rules of all other players. For that reason, the goalkeeper rarely leaves the penalty area.

How big is the goalie box in the World Cup?

The goalie box is the smaller, rectangular box inside the penalty area. It is 12 yards wide by six yards long.