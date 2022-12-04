Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?

The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?

That will be determined Monday when Japan takes on Croatia in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Japan erased one-goal deficits against both Germany and Spain to defeat each team 2-1, scoring two goals in a three-minute span against Spain to win Group E.

Now in the knockout stage for the fourth time in its history, and coming off its first group win, Japan will look to make its first trip to the quarterfinals.

To get there, the Samurai Blue have to go through Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up. Croatia has allowed just one goal in the 2022 World Cup, producing a 4-1 win over Canada and a pair of scoreless draws against Morocco and Belgium to finish second in Group F.

Croatia advanced to the knockout stage for the third time in its history. The nation has yet to lose in the round of 16, having finished third in the 1998 World Cup and second to France in the 2018 World Cup.

Here’s how to watch Japan and Croatia in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

When is the Japan vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Japan and Croatia will face off on Monday, Dec. 5.

What time is the Japan vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the Japan vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Japan and Croatia will play at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

How to watch the Japan vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the Japan vs. Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

