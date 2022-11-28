How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup

Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw.

Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a goal in the 89th minute and then had a blunder in the match's final seconds that almost led to the tying score. Diogo Costa got his pocket picked by Ghana's Iñaki Williams, who was lurking behind the Portugal goalkeeper.

But Portugal was able to avoid what would have been an embarrassing goal and clear the ball to secure the victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will now look for a much smoother victory when they face Uruguay in the second of three group stage games. Uruguay is coming off a scoreless draw against South Korea. The match saw just one combined shot on goal, which came courtesy of Uruguay.

Will Uruguay be able to muster up some offense against Portugal? Or will Portugal take another step toward locking down the top spot in Group H? Here's what to know about the matchup.

When is the Portugal vs. Uruguay 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Portugal will face Uruguay on Monday, Nov. 28.

What time is the Portugal-Uruguay 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kickoff from Lusail Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Portugal-Uruguay 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

You can watch the Portugal-Uruguay match in English on FOX or in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Portugal-Uruguay 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

What are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H standings?

Portugal enters plays Monday atop Group H with three points. Uruguay and South Korea both have one point.