Japan Shocks Germany, Internet in Surprise of FIFA World Cup Win

Japan came from behind to score two quick goals in the second half of the match

By Marsha Green

The Samurai Blue have done the unthinkable.

During the Group E clash against Germany on Wednesday, Japan completed a comeback win that set social media on fire.

Despite the DFB team closing out the first half up 1-0, it didn't stop Japan from coming out in the second half firing on all cylinders. Japan scored two quick goals to take the 2-1 lead.

Both second-half goals came from substitutes -- Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano -- in the last 15 minutes of the match. Germany started the Group E opener with a goal from Ilkay Gundogan after converting a penalty kick but they were unable to score gain despite a few opportunities.

After the upset win, fans took to Twitter to show their shock and support to Japan.

Japanese fans and locals gathered at the Shibuya Scramble crossing in Tokyo to celebrate the win.

Now both Japan and Germany will turn their attention to the upcoming matches. Japan will face off against Costa Rica on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, followed by Germany who will battle it out against Spain at 2 p.m. ET.

