Japan Shocks Germany, Internet in Surprise of FIFA World Cup Win

The Samurai Blue have done the unthinkable.

During the Group E clash against Germany on Wednesday, Japan completed a comeback win that set social media on fire.

Despite the DFB team closing out the first half up 1-0, it didn't stop Japan from coming out in the second half firing on all cylinders. Japan scored two quick goals to take the 2-1 lead.

Both second-half goals came from substitutes -- Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano -- in the last 15 minutes of the match. Germany started the Group E opener with a goal from Ilkay Gundogan after converting a penalty kick but they were unable to score gain despite a few opportunities.

After the upset win, fans took to Twitter to show their shock and support to Japan.

Another day, another shock. Japan beats Germany 2-1! This is turning out to be the World Cup of surprises 🤣🤣🤣 #GERJPN #FIFAWorldCup — Hamida 🥀 (@omgHamida) November 23, 2022

First Saudi Arabia, now Japan over Germany?? The way this World Cup is shaping up, maybe Canada has a chance after all. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) November 23, 2022

First Saudi Arabia, now Japan beats Germany?! — MigrantBird 🐦 (@theBirdsEyeOne) November 23, 2022

The other day it was Saudi Arabia beating Argentina,today; Japan defeated Germany. This is 2022 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 expect the unexpected. — Moh'd Kamaldeen.O (@Camardean) November 23, 2022

That’s insane!

Japan beating Germany 2-1 is a major upset for most but I’m happy to hear it!

I hope Japan makes it far in the World Cup — Bryan (@CyborgDokey) November 23, 2022

Japanese fans and locals gathered at the Shibuya Scramble crossing in Tokyo to celebrate the win.

Absolute SCENES at the iconic Shibuya Scramble crossing where fans have gathered to celebrate Japan’s historic win over Germany pic.twitter.com/r0VjHy9LFD — Gearoid Reidy リーディー・ガロウド (@GearoidReidy) November 23, 2022

Now both Japan and Germany will turn their attention to the upcoming matches. Japan will face off against Costa Rica on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, followed by Germany who will battle it out against Spain at 2 p.m. ET.