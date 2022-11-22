France

Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud Make it 4-1 for France vs. Australia

The defending World Cup champions are pouring it on against Australia

By Sanjesh Singh

France is looking like defending World Cup champions.

After conceding an early goal in the ninth minute against Australia, Les Bleus responded in a strong way with Adrien Rabiot's header in the 27th minute and Rabiot's assist to Olivier Giroud in the 32nd.

With a 2-1 lead at halftime, France continued to pile on the pressure and eventually found more goals in the second 45 minutes.

Kylian Mbappé found the third on a header that hit the left post and went in, with Ousmane Dembele logging the assist.

Just three minutes later, Mbappé set up Giroud with a cross from the left wing, and the 36-year-old No. 9 headered it in as he usually does in those situations.

With the goal, Giroud tied Thierry Henry's record for the most goals in French national team history all-time (50). Giroud did not score in seven games in France's 2018 World Cup Final triumph, but he got the 2022 defense campaign off to a positive start.

Next for France is a game against Denmark on Saturday, which tied Tunisia 0-0 in its opener, at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.

