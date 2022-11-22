Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud Make it 4-1 for France vs. Australia

France is looking like defending World Cup champions.

After conceding an early goal in the ninth minute against Australia, Les Bleus responded in a strong way with Adrien Rabiot's header in the 27th minute and Rabiot's assist to Olivier Giroud in the 32nd.

With a 2-1 lead at halftime, France continued to pile on the pressure and eventually found more goals in the second 45 minutes.

Kylian Mbappé found the third on a header that hit the left post and went in, with Ousmane Dembele logging the assist.

Just three minutes later, Mbappé set up Giroud with a cross from the left wing, and the 36-year-old No. 9 headered it in as he usually does in those situations.

With the goal, Giroud tied Thierry Henry's record for the most goals in French national team history all-time (50). Giroud did not score in seven games in France's 2018 World Cup Final triumph, but he got the 2022 defense campaign off to a positive start.

Next for France is a game against Denmark on Saturday, which tied Tunisia 0-0 in its opener, at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.