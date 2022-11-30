Melbourne Bursts Into Celebration Amid Australia Win at 4 a.m.

It's 4 a.m. somewhere.

No, seriously, Melbourne erupted in celebration early Thursday morning when Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark.

The iconic win sent Australia to the knockout stage where it seeks to book a spot in the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time in history.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The best World Cup result Australia has to date is making the Round of 16 in 2006 before falling to Italy 1-0.

Leckie's goal was his first ever goal at the World Cup and his 14th goal overall for Australia in all competitions, five more than all other players on the 2022 World Cup squad.

The 31-year-old sent Danish goalkeeper Joakim Maehle the wrong way twice before securing the ball through his legs and into the bottom right corner of the net.

Also in Group D, France qualified for the Round of 16 despite a loss to Tunisia on Wednesday.

Australian fans are set to tune into the Socceroos' next game on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET where it will face the winner of Group C.