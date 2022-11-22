Mexico's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament

Soccer is loved in Mexico and has been a part of the country's culture for years. But while the country has been fortunate enough to make many World Cup appearances, that hasn’t always translated to success in the tournament.

Mexico has competed in nearly every tournament since the inaugural 1930 World Cup, but it has never been able to win. The country has advanced past the group stage in seven straight World Cups, but it has lost in the Round of 16 each time. It has been 36 years since fans have seen Mexico advance past the Round of 16.

Mexico is known for producing young talent that brings them success. Like winning gold in the 2012 London Olympics and winning the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship a record 13 times across its various formats. However, Mexico has never been able to get over the World Cup hump.

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar underway, Mexico is looking to take it all the way – starting with Poland on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know about how far Mexico has gone in World Cup history:

Has Mexico ever won a World Cup?

Mexico has competed in 16 of the 21 total World Cup tournaments since the inaugural tournament in 1930. However, it has never been able to win a World Cup.

Who will Mexico face in the 2022 World Cup?

Mexico will have a tough time in Qatar after being drawn into a tough Group C. In this year’s tournament, Mexico will face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Has Mexico ever hosted the World Cup?

Mexico hosted the 1970 World Cup and the 1986 World Cup, which was the country’s best showing in the last 30 years.

While the 1986 run included a win over Belgium, it went on to be eliminated in the quarterfinals by West Germany on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw.

Mexico's all-time World Cup results

In all, Mexico has a record of 16-14-27 in the World Cup over the course of their 57 matches.

Which player has the most goals for Mexico in World Cup history?

Mexico’s Luis Hernandez and Javier Hernández are tied for the most goals in the country’s World Cup history. In France in 1998, Hernandez scored twice against South Korea and once against both the Netherlands and Germany. He is the only player to score four goals in a single World Cup.

Here is a complete list of the top goal scorers in Mexico World Cup history:

Place Name Goals World Cup T-1 Luis Hernández 4 1998 Javier Hernández 4 2010 (2), 2014 (1), 2018 (1) T-3 Cuauhtémoc Blanco 3 1998, 2002, 2010 Rafael Márquez 3 2006, 2010, 2014 T-5 Manuel Rosas 2 1930 Javier Valdivia 2 1970 Fernando Quirarte 2 1986 Luis García 2 1994 Alberto García Aspe 2 1994, 1998 Ricardo Peláez 2 1998 Jared Borgetti 2 2002 Omar Bravo 2 2006

Which player has the most appearances for Mexico in World Cup history?

Rafael Márquez (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018) and Antonio Carbajal (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966) appeared in five World Cups apiece, a record that is only matched by German midfielder Lothar Matthäus.

Why was Mexico banned in the 1990 World Cup?

The Cachirules scandal was a 1988 association football scandal where Mexico knowingly used at least four overage players (Gerardo Jiménez, José de la Fuente, José Luis Mata, and Aurelio Rivera) on the Mexico under-20 team which played at the 1988 CONCACAF U-20 Tournament. As a result, FIFA banned Mexico from entering the 1990 Italy World Cup for fielding over-aged players during the 1988 Olympic Games qualifiers, a youth tournament.