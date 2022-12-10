Morocco Upsets Portugal 1-0, Advances to First World Cup Semifinal

There's no need to wake up, Morocco. The dream in Qatar is still going.

In another upset, Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Morocco is the first African nation to make the World Cup semifinals.

The decisive goal came in the 42nd minute by Youssef En-Nesyri before Morocco's defense carried the load in the second half.

Off a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah, En-Nesyri floated above two Portuguese players -- including goalkeeper Diogo Costa -- to head the ball into the back of the net.

Portugal had several strong scoring opportunities, including in the 30th minute and 82nd minute. Both chances were unsuccessful, though.

Portugal scored early and often in a 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16, but they were stymied by the Moroccan defense.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start again for Portugal, but he was subbed on in the 52nd minute -- early in the second half.

With the game seemingly in hand, Morocco nearly threw it all away in stoppage time. Second-half substitute Walid Cheddira got two yellow cards in a matter of moments for bad fouls, sending him to the bench and forcing Morocco to play a man down for the final five minutes.

Despite a few decent attempts, Portugal was unable to score through eight minutes of stoppage time.

Only one goal has been scored against the Atlas Lions in five World Cup games -- and it was an own goal against Canada in the group stage. That includes three penalty kicks against Spain in their round of 16 shootout win.

Morocco will now face a third straight European power in the semifinal -- either England or France, who will face off in the final quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. on Saturday.