Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal

Senegal needs a win over Ecuador to secure a spot in the round of 16

By Max Molski

Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday.

Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal. The tally marked his first ever World Cup goal.

Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié crashed into Sarr in the box to give Senegal the penalty opportunity. Sarr stepped up to the penalty spot and slotted a perfect shot past Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez.

Senegal needs a win against Ecuador to advance to the round of 16. Ecuador needs one point from the match, and now it has catching up to do in the second half to keep its World Cup chances alive.

The other Group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar has no bearing on Senegal’s chances. 

Ecuador can still advance to the knockout stage with a defeat if the Netherlands, which leads 1-0 at the half, falls to Qatar by more goals. 

