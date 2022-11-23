Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run

Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion.

Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday.

Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th and 21st minutes, respectively. Ferran Torres then stepped up for a penalty kick in the 31st minute to extend Spain's lead to three.

Torres picked up where he left off in the second half with another goal in the 54th minute.

Gavi crossed the ball to Torres who quickly found himself tied up with Navas and Costa Rican defender Bryan Oviedo. The Spanish forward put his footwork on display, finding a narrow window to launch a shot into the far corner. This goal seemingly energized the 24-year-old who nearly recorded a hat trick minutes later, but was ultimately subbed out in the 57th minute.

Even with Torres on the bench, the Spanish goals continued to pour in. Gavi, who had already been involved in two goals earlier, finally got on the scorecard himself with a low strike to the right post. The midfielder became the third-youngest player to score in a World Cup at 18 years, 110 days.

Seconds before stoppage time, Carlos Soler cleaned up a botched clearance by the Costa Rican defense to get on the board. Two minute later, Alvaro Morata added a goal of his own to round out Spain's impressive debut.

The Spanish offense was so dominant that their defense was rarely tested. Costa Rica finished with 18% possession and zero shots on the day.

Spain continues their group play Sunday against Germany, who are coming with a must-win mentality after being upset by Japan in the opening match.