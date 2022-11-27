Twitter Roasts Belgium After World Cup Loss to Morocco

The emotional extremes of the World Cup were on full display in Qatar on Sunday.

On one side, there was pure jubilation for Morocco following its 2-0 upset victory over Belgium. It was just the third ever World Cup win for the country and vaulted the team into first place in the Group F standings.

On the other side, Belgium was full of disappointment.

The Red Devils entered the tournament as the No. 2 country in FIFA’s rankings. They picked up a 1-0 win over Canada to kick off group play, but Sunday’s contest against Morocco was seen as an opportunity to assert themselves as World Cup contenders.

Instead, Belgium fell flat. The team turned 67% possession into just three shots on goal and now owns a minus-1 goal differential heading into its Group F finale against reigning World Cup runner-up Croatia on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois are the faces of Belgium’s “Golden Generation,” but the group has failed to bring home a major trophy. De Bruyne told The Guardian that Belgium was “too old” to win a World Cup title this year, and he’s not the only one who thinks the Golden Generation has lost its shine.

Here is some of what people had to say on Twitter following Belgium’s 2-0 defeat against Morocco.

Looking at this Belgium team and I may be alone in this but I don't see the same time of love for their national team from some of their players as I do with other national teams. Other players seem to love representing their countries but with Belgium, I don't always see it. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 27, 2022

I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that Belgium might be the most fraudulently ranked & arguably the most overrated team in sports history. — ً (@utdrobbo) November 27, 2022

This Belgium side has been ranked in the top two by FIFA for the best part of four years, btw. Based on what, I’ll honestly never know. If there’s some sort of algorithm behind it, shut it down… — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) November 27, 2022

Just want Belgium to get knocked out early so Kevin de Bruyne doesn’t get injured. That team is finished just like Eden Hazard — ⁹ (@ErlingRoIe) November 27, 2022

Belgium reaching that point of my own five-a-side team when there are gentle enquiries about whether we should be looking at an over-35s league at this point.



"These lads are quite fast." — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 27, 2022

Martinez trying to solve Belgium's scoring issue with Charles De Ketamine pic.twitter.com/sYvW5gQHPM — Dr Roberto Colon, PhD 🇵🇱🇺🇸🇸🇦🇰🇷🇯🇵 (@IlCagaCazxi) November 27, 2022

De Bruyne’s football ability when he puts a Belgium shirt on pic.twitter.com/ZTq6N1eceF — SQ (@__SQ____) November 27, 2022

Courtois defending setpieces for Belgium pic.twitter.com/vsi5i9oTpa — Fledgling (@FPLFledgling) November 27, 2022

Courtois against Morocco pic.twitter.com/eYgjXjsMbz — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 27, 2022

Belgium still controls its destiny in Qatar and can punch its ticket to the knockout stage with a win over Croatia. Should Belgium draw or lose to Croatia, though, it could find itself facing criticism back home sooner than expected.