Twitter Roasts Belgium After World Cup Loss to Morocco

The emotional extremes of the World Cup were on full display in Qatar on Sunday.
On one side, there was pure jubilation for Morocco following its 2-0 upset victory over Belgium. It was just the third ever World Cup win for the country and vaulted the team into first place in the Group F standings.
On the other side, Belgium was full of disappointment.
The Red Devils entered the tournament as the No. 2 country in FIFA’s rankings. They picked up a 1-0 win over Canada to kick off group play, but Sunday’s contest against Morocco was seen as an opportunity to assert themselves as World Cup contenders.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Instead, Belgium fell flat. The team turned 67% possession into just three shots on goal and now owns a minus-1 goal differential heading into its Group F finale against reigning World Cup runner-up Croatia on Thursday.
Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois are the faces of Belgium’s “Golden Generation,” but the group has failed to bring home a major trophy. De Bruyne told The Guardian that Belgium was “too old” to win a World Cup title this year, and he’s not the only one who thinks the Golden Generation has lost its shine.
World Cup 2022
Coverage of the 2022 World Cup
Here is some of what people had to say on Twitter following Belgium’s 2-0 defeat against Morocco.
Belgium still controls its destiny in Qatar and can punch its ticket to the knockout stage with a win over Croatia. Should Belgium draw or lose to Croatia, though, it could find itself facing criticism back home sooner than expected.