USMNT Releases Jersey Numbers for 26-Member Squad Ahead of World Cup

Head back to your online shopping cart because the U.S. men’s national team has officially released jersey numbers for the 26-member squad competing in Qatar.

The announcement comes less than a week after head coach Gregg Berhalter made his selections public and with a week remaining until the USMNT’s opening match against Wales.

There weren’t many surprises on the jersey front, with most of the selections following tradition.

Matt Turner kicked things off with the No. 1 kit, traditionally reserved for the primary goalkeeper. Defensive minded midfielder Tyler Adams will wear No. 4, serving as a key connection from goal to goal.

Several of the team’s key offensive weapons have opted to stick to the status quo and wear the same number as their club. Among these are Juventus’ Weston McKinnie, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Dortmund’s Gio Reyna.

Reyna, the third-youngest member of the team at 20 years old, started his national career wearing No. 10 -- the same number as his dad, Claudio Reyna, considered one of the greatest soccer players in American history. However, with his promotion to the senior team and captain Pulisic having claimed No. 10 for himself, the younger Reyna quickly embraced No. 7 on both the national and club stage.

Rounding out the notable offensive weapons is Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson. He wears No. 7 in the English Premier League, but he has long held an affinity for No. 11, having worn it in the Austrian Bundesliga and throughout his national team career.

The USMNT will kick things off against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. ET.