Watch Party Locator By State for USMNT's Next Match

It's a party in the USA!

The United States is taking on Iran in the final Group B game of the 2022 World Cup and whether you're catching the game at a bar, on your couch or simply at your desk, it is a game you won't want to miss.

With a 2 p.m. ET kickoff set for the highly anticipated game that determines whether the U.S. will make it to the knockout stage, it's time to make those last minute party arrangements.

Here's everything you need to know to find a USMNT watch party in your state:

Where is there a USMNT watch party?

It turns out that the majority of America will be turning into the USMNT-Iran World Cup game on Tuesday.

Using the USMNT's Watch Party Finder, you can find the location nearest to you.

Which states have the most USMNT watch parties today?

The great news is that most states have at least one watch party for fans to attend.

States in the northeast, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland, have the most watch parties.

For fans in Florida, there are also a solid amount of watch parties going on.

What are the biggest cities with watch parties today?

Some of the biggest, most popular cities with watch parties Tuesday include Nashville, San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, San Antonio, Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Alternative watch options

If you can't attend a watch party, no need to fret! There are plenty of other ways you can tune into the action.

The USMNT-Iran game will be available on FOX in English and Telemundo. FoxSports.com will stream the match in English and Peacock will stream the match in Spanish.

The coverage can also be watched on YouTube TV and Hulu.