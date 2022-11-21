soccer

What's the ‘Magic Spray' That Soccer Players Use on the Pitch?

You could see the "magic spray" used multiple times throughout the 2022 World Cup

By Eric Mullin

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

This is a scene you could witness multiple times throughout the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A player goes to the ground with an injury, one severe enough to warrant medical attention. That leads to a trainer from the injured player’s team coming onto the field to examine the knock.

The trainer then breaks out a can and sprays the injured area of the player’s body, which would look something like this:

Denzel Dumfries of FC Internazionale receives a spray on his foot from medics during a Serie A match against Bologna FC in September 2021. (Getty (Images)
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Finally, the player either remains in the game or is subbed out.

So what is in the aerosol spray, which has picked up the nickname “magic spray,” that trainers use to treat some in-game soccer injuries? 

Well, there’s not one particular spray that’s used across the sport. A 2006 story from Slate on the topic laid out some of the different types of substances that could be coming out of the mysterious can:

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

World Cup 2022 2 hours ago

Pundit Alex Scott Sports ‘OneLove' Armband Amid Qatar Opposition

USMNT 11 mins ago

Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup

“They might use cold water, for example, to cool off an overheated athlete. Or they might spray an abrasion with a tincture of benzoin so they can stick a bandage on some sweaty skin. It’s safe to assume that some magic spray cans contain “skin refrigerants,” chemicals like ethyl chloride that freeze and numb the surface of the skin on contact.”

A skin refrigerant, which was noted above, is an anesthetic numbing agent that could be deployed as magic spray for injuries such as sprains, strains and contusions. 

No, a skin refrigerant doesn’t magically heal any and all injuries. But the cold spray could provide temporary pain relief to a player in order for them to continue competing in a match.

This article tagged under:

soccer
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us