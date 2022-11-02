World Series

Did Phillies Fans Really Shake the City During Game 3 of the 2022 World Series?

Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm’s home runs got the fans so whipped up at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night that the City of Brotherly Love physically shook

By Dan Roche

NBC Universal, Inc.

DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud.

Bryce Harper got the pyrotechnics under way with a two-run shot in the first inning, and those in attendance probably felt like the earth was moving.

But was it? 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A tweet spread quickly during last night’s game that Harper and Alec Bohm’s home runs the following inning got the fans so whipped up, the reaction registered on the Richter scale.

This would be a legendary feat, for a crowd to be on such a frenzy that it caused the earth’s crust to move. Those in attendance last night would certainly believe that they felt the ground shake during the barrage of long balls from the home team. 

Sports

Bruins 3 hours ago

Hampus Lindholm Emerges as Bruins' Early Season MVP After Stunning Win

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Calls Out Patriots Fans for Heckling His Mother

But, alas, it was not to be.

A user on Reddit – one far more grounded than the average Phillies fan right now – smartly connected the screen-grab of the seismograph to an actual 5.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred last week east of San Jose, California.

We were fooled by it, sure, but when you’re caught up in the moment as so many Phillies fans have been during this unbelievable joyride through the postseason, it’s easy to suspend disbelief momentarily. 

The moral of the story here? I guess don’t believe everything you see on the Internet, as much as you’d like to sometimes. Or go ahead and believe it. In ten years, it will be the stuff of legend, and few will remember that it didn’t really happen.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

World SeriesHouston AstrosPhiladelphia Philliescitizens bank park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us