Did Phillies Fans Really Shake the City During Game 3 of the 2022 World Series?

DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud.

Bryce Harper got the pyrotechnics under way with a two-run shot in the first inning, and those in attendance probably felt like the earth was moving.

But was it?

A tweet spread quickly during last night’s game that Harper and Alec Bohm’s home runs the following inning got the fans so whipped up, the reaction registered on the Richter scale.

#WorldSeries2022 @Phillies



Harper and Bohm homeruns are literally registering on the Penn State University Brandywine seismograph station. The city is physically shaking. pic.twitter.com/etxDev9ILr — W (@JeanLucPicard84) November 2, 2022

This would be a legendary feat, for a crowd to be on such a frenzy that it caused the earth’s crust to move. Those in attendance last night would certainly believe that they felt the ground shake during the barrage of long balls from the home team.

But, alas, it was not to be.

A user on Reddit – one far more grounded than the average Phillies fan right now – smartly connected the screen-grab of the seismograph to an actual 5.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred last week east of San Jose, California.

We were fooled by it, sure, but when you’re caught up in the moment as so many Phillies fans have been during this unbelievable joyride through the postseason, it’s easy to suspend disbelief momentarily.

The moral of the story here? I guess don’t believe everything you see on the Internet, as much as you’d like to sometimes. Or go ahead and believe it. In ten years, it will be the stuff of legend, and few will remember that it didn’t really happen.