WPI Basketball Game Won’t Allow Spectators Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The basketball tournament hosted by Johns Hopkins in Maryland will not include fans

By Abby Vervaeke

Getty Images

The Worcester Polytechnic Institute Men’s Basketball team will play in the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament at Johns Hopkins University this weekend without any fans in the arena.

In light of the recent COVID-19 cases in Maryland, Johns Hopkins decided not to allow spectators at the tournament, according to the university.

Several other large public events, like concerts and conferences, have been cancelled due to the virus.

WPI will play in the first round of the tournament on Friday and in the second round on Sunday.

Anyone who wants to watch the game can stream it with Hop TV, according Johns Hopkins.

Anyone who purchased tickets in advance can contact the Johns Hopkins Department of Athletics at 410-1607490 or kmwilson@jhu.edu to request a refund.

